Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile toward South Korea’ ahead of Kamala Harris visit
North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast of South Korea, it has been claimed.South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, which reported the launch, did not confirm what type of missile it was or how far it flew. Japan’s defence minister said the missile reached an altitude of 50 kilometres and is believed to have landed outside its exclusive economic zone, the Reuters news agency reported.The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.On Friday,...
Liz Truss’s claims fracking could produce gas in six months called in to doubt as firm warns of 18 month wait
Liz Truss’s claims gas from fracking could flow in six months has been called into doubt - with one company estimating it could take as long as 18 months.The government lifted the ban on fracking on Thursday, despite warnings from climate campaigners and geologists. Ms Truss is hoping the move will help make the UK more self-sufficient for energy, but campaigners have warned it would do little to alleviate the huge bills Britons currently face. And the fracking industry has said the planning and environmental permit process would need to be sped up and earthquake limits relaxed for their...
Labour MP tables first ever parliamentary bill to bring in four-day working work
A Labour MP has tabled a parliamentary bill that would effectively cut the working week for all employees to four days.Peter Dowd said British workers clocked up the longest hours in Europe and were "long overdue a shorter working week".Under the plans, the official working week would be set at 32 hours and any work beyond that would have to be paid by employers as overtime at 1.5 times the worker's ordinary rate of pay.Parliamentary time has been secured for the bill to be discussed in the House of Commons in mid-October.“I am introducing this legislation because we’re long overdue...
Iran hope to spin chaos into gold at World Cup with Queiroz’s comeback
Iran’s government is more involved than most in football – clubs are owned directly or indirectly by the state – but it keeps a closer eye than usual on the beloved national team at times of public unrest. After the famous World Cup playoff win over Australia...
