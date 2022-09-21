Read full article on original website
Kansas State Fair announces attendance numbers
The Kansas State Fair said 315,273 people went through the gates during this year’s Fair in Hutchinson. The number is an increase from the 2021 attendance of 281,981. Fair officials said the Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well-attended and the initial projections show carnival attendance higher than last year. Food and commercial vendors also reported good sales projections.
Moundridge Rec holding pickleball fundraiser for Jones Family
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — The fundraisers continue for the Jones Family. The Moundridge Rec Commission is holding a Pickleball fundraiser on Saturday, October 1st at the Moundridge City Park courts. There are non-competitive and competitive brackets for the double elimination tournament. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. October 1. Registration...
Kansas Gov. Kelly wants to open new juvenile correctional facility in Wichita area
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to open a new juvenile correctional facility in the Wichita area. The Democratic governor, who is up for reelection in November, revealed the plan for a facility in Sedgwick County during a Thursday interview with The Kansas City Star’s editorial board. She said she would propose the project in her next budget if she is reelected.
Newton Chili Cook-Off is Saturday
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton will host its 16th annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is held to raise money to make a difference for thousands of individuals in Harvey County. Attendance is typically more than 1,000 to taste chili entries from more than 20 booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, governments and more.
SW Bricktown Fiesta is an event for the whole city
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
Reno County Toy Run scheduled for Nov. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run will be on Sunday, November 20. In 2021, more than 500 motorcycles ran the usual route through Hutchinson from Main to 30th to K-61 and then to the Moose Lodge on Lorraine where the toys were dropped off. The run ended with a chili feed and a live auction.
KidWind students travel to Topeka
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The students from Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen who won an award at the National KidWind Championships in San Antonio, Texas, were recognized at the capitol in Topeka Wednesday. The Hutchinson team was one of three Kansas KidWind teams that prevailed in regional contests, faced off...
Schulz: Walk around with alcohol appears to have worked out
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said the final monetary tally isn't in yet for Kansas largest get together, but it appears that allowing the carrying of alcohol throughout the fairgrounds was mostly a positive. "I worked with the highway patrol on a daily basis...
Farmington Park work waiting on shelter parts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An inquiry was sent to Hutch Post as to why it appears that work has stopped on the Farmington Park project. City Manager Gary Meagher said in an email that the same contractor is working for the city in two places at once. "Ward Davis is...
Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
Kansas Community Colleges and Kansas Independent Colleges Sign Universal Transfer Agreement
From the Kansas Independent College Association. Student transfer opportunities expanded today after the Kansas Community Colleges and Kansas Independent Colleges announced initiation of a Global Transfer and Course Articulation Agreement that paves the way for students to seamlessly transfer from any Kansas Community College to any Kansas non-profit college or university. After the implementation of the agreement, any student awarded an Associate of Arts (A.A.) or Associate of Science (A.S.) from a Kansas Community College shall be deemed as having fulfilled the general education requirements of their choice of any Kansas Independent Institution. This consistent coordination and ease of transfer will help ensure students graduate on time, with less cost, and with the goal of keeping these students in Kansas.
ARPA funds discussion part of housing commission next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Housing Commission will be discussing how they can use ARPA funds with a consultant hired by the city at their meeting next Tuesday. That conversation with Kennedy Shannon from iParametrics is the main item on the agenda. They will also take a look at the Housing Dashboard for August and receive reports on featured neighborhoods and the Hutchinson Land Bank.
Teacher of the Month: Shelton 'can relate' to her 6th graders
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month for September is Lisa Shelton. She teaches 6th grade at Graber Elementary. This is her first year as a lead teacher. "The thing that surprised me the most is that I can relate to the kids on a...
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
Probst: State statute and local vote both avenues to help microbreweries
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Representative Jason Probst said the call for Sandhills Brewing to sell over $17,000 in food to meet a minimum food sales requirement for their drinking establishment license prompted him to do some research into what the statute says about the issue. "It goes back...
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Sedgwick County commissioner says colleague’s trips expose problems in county policy
Records show that Sedgwick County commissioners have spent more than $25,000 of taxpayer money on travel in the past three years.
Kansas castle for sale: Endless possibilities
WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
