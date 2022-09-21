Read full article on original website
Ed Sheeran Still Loves Playing Pokemon Silver On Game Boy, Releasing A New Pokemon Song Soon
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is a huge fan of Pokemon, this much we already knew after he spoke about his fandom and performed inside Pokemon Go last year. Now he's going all-in, writing a new song inspired by Pokemon, with an animated music video coming from the creators of Pokemon. The song is called "Celestial" and it debuts Thursday, September 29.
