Nick Saban Reveals One Thing His DBs are Never Allowed to Do
When it comes to playing defensive back, there's one rule put in place by Saban that prevents the display of emotion.
Chris Fowler Calls Out Michigan For "Embarrassing" Non-Conference Schedule
In the return of his midweek CFB data breakdowns, ESPN's Chris Fowler discovered a disturbing trend in college football and even called out the Michigan Wolverines for being part of the problem. Here's a bad trend for a sport that's already way too top-heavy: Did you know the top-10 teams...
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as the premier program in college football
Although the Georgia Bulldogs have just won their first national championship in over 40 years this past season, Paul Finebaum thinks they have replaced Alabama as the premier college football program in the country. “Georgia looks like a better program right now, and they’re backing it up on the field,”...
Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring
An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire
Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
Alabama Lands Highly Touted 2023 Wide Receiver Out of Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide lands its second prospect in the 2023 class this week out of the Lonestar State. 4-star wide receiver Jalen Hale out of Longview, TX., announced he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect becomes Alabama's third wide receiver in the...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
Billy Napier Names Jalen Kitna the Gators' No. 2 QB
Jalen Kitna has been a standout performer in practice as of late for the Florida Gators, according to head coach Billy Napier.
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
Former Alabama Player Has Harsh Opinion Of Team's Offense
Alabama is coming off a 63-7 victory over Louisiana Monroe, but a former wide receiver still wants to see the offense evolve. During AL.com's Head 2 Head, via Ben Flanagan, Mike McCoy pleaded with his alma mater to spice up its bland offense. "I’m still not sold," McCoy said. "I...
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders
If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
COMMENTARY: It's time for the Bryan Harsin experiment to end
It's a bad fit that is doomed to fail, so let's cut our losses now.
Preview: Trio of five-stars highlight Alabama vs. Vanderbilt visitors list
This upcoming weekend marks the start of conference play for Alabama’s football program. The Crimson Tide will kick off their 2022 SEC slate with a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Central. **Alabama/Vanderbilt Game Week Central***. Bama’s home matchup with the Commodores precedes a...
ESPN ranks the 33 remaining unbeaten teams in college football
With Week 3 of the college football season complete, there are only a limited amount of undefeated teams remaining. The list will continue to shrink throughout the season but for now, 33 teams have a 0 in the loss column. ESPN decided to break down the 33 undefeated teams, ranking...
Prize Wide Receiver Jalen Hale Commits to Alabama
Crimson Tide adds another top prospect in its push to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, USC
Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.
Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada set to undergo surgery
Calzada has yet to see the field for the Tigers this season.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
OL Elijah Paige Decommits From Notre Dame
Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class suffered another loss with Arizona offensive tackle Elijah Paige leaving the class
