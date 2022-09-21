Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia women's soccer looks to rebound at Florida
After earning a thrilling 3-2 victory on the road at Texas A&M to open Southeastern Conference play, Georgia's women's soccer team returned home to the Turner Soccer Complex Thursday night to face No. 8-ranked South Carolina. The Gamecocks have been a powerhouse over the last decade, winning four SEC championships...
Henry County Daily Herald
One Man's Opinion: Be a bridge builder
You almost always know a bridge builder when you meet them. They bring people together, share aspirations and inspire others. DeKalb County government’s CEO, Michael Thurmond, is a bridge builder. And recently, he took lead in crediting, honoring, remembering, and paying tribute to an illustrious family of bridge builders...and...
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in the Henry County area this weekend.
There's plenty to do this weekend in Henry County. Get a taste of Henry on Friday evening before heading out to BridgeFest to hear George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic at BridgeFest on Saturday.
Henry County Daily Herald
Our World School announces new executive director
McDONOUGH — Our World School, serving special needs students in Henry County, has announced the selection of Don Dunlap as its new executive director. A former member of the school’s board of directors, with prior careers in business and education, Dunlap is uniquely qualified to lead the school forward.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County police officer graduates FBI academy
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police Department Major Joey Smith has graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation ceremony took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Va., on Sept. 13.
Henry County Daily Herald
New self-storage business coming to Jonesboro Road
McDONOUGH — A developer’s request to rezone property on Jonesboro Road to build a storage unit was approved by the Board of Commissioners on Sept. 20. The development will feature indoor self-storage in the rear and business rental space in the front of the three-story building. The 2.62-acre property is located at 813 Jonesboro Road.
Henry County Daily Herald
U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County
Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the Postal Service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase. The Postal Service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough...
