'See How They Run': Director Talks Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell & More

Powered by RedCircle

See How They Run director Tom George joins ReelBlend to chat about the making of his new film, working with the likes of Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, creating a gripping mystery with a comedic spin, and more.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership , which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.