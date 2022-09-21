Read full article on original website
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: One of Michigan's priciest listings has rich history
If a visitor comes onto the property at 4265 Balsam Lane in Boyne City by water, the first thing they'll notice is the more than 2,100 feet of waterfront along Walloon Lake. They'll see the sandy beach and the fire pit, the boathouse and the covered porch and the 15.5 acres of Randall's Point sprawling before them.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Is That Legal? New West Michigan Online Store Is Selling Human Bones
A West Michigan woman has a very interesting online business that might have you doing a double take and asking "Is That Legal?" Maggie Fowler of West Michigan is the owner of Etsy store BonedAppetite and while the name at first might sound like something tasty to eat what she's selling might make some people's stomachs turn.
northernexpress.com
One Small House for Humankind, One Giant Leap for Attainable Housing
Accessory dwelling units offer a unique approach to the local housing crisis. What if one solution to the housing woes of northern Michigan was as simple as letting homeowners build guest houses on their land?. As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the...
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
Local filmmaker to open Michigan’s first year-round horror museum
MONROE, MI - Michigan has a Death Museum, a Museum of Magic, and even a Taxidermy Museum. But there’s no year-round horror museum. That’s about to change thanks to a local filmmaker who just signed a three-year lease to bring a two-story museum of horror to Downtown Monroe.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Just in Time for Halloween, Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum is Opening
If you love being scared; if you enjoy horror movies and stories in more than just the Halloween season, then this museum is just for you. Michigan's First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon. Michigan is getting its first-ever year-round horror museum thanks to native Michigander, Nate Thompson. Nate Thompson is...
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Michigan’s Native American Petroglyphs Are Believed to Be 300 to 1000 years old
I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "petroglyph" I think of ancient civilizations in Egypt or natives from the deserts out west-- not my own backyard of Michigan. Imagine my surprise when I learned that Michigan does in fact have a collection of historical petroglyphs and they're believed to be between 300 to 1000 years old!
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Hayrides & More
After a long, hot summer, there's now a chill in the air. It's finally fall in Mid-Michigan! Here are some fun things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of September 23-25, 2022. Campers at Van Buren State Park in South Haven will be able...
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
Think Spring Forward: 6 Plants And Flowers Should You Should Plant This Fall in Michigan
It's the first of fall, so you're probably excited about crunchy leaves, flannel, and pumpkin spiced EVERYTHING. But, if you want to enjoy spring when it rolls around in six months, you need to be springing forward in your yard or garden by planting these plants before fall is over, so they'll be ready to shine when those April showers bring May flowers.
These 26 Michigan Senior Citizens Are Escaped Convicts
There you have it. All of Michigan's 26 most wanted escapees. I would suggest that the police start looking for them at bingo halls or at restaurants with early bird specials.
