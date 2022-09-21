Adams City High School closed Wednesday due to threat

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — All classes were canceled at Adams City High School Wednesday as authorities investigated a threat spotted on social media on Tuesday.

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians, Adams City High School Principal Chris Garcia said a threat of violence against the school circulated on social media on Tuesday. As a result, all classes and extracurricular were canceled at Adams City High School on Wednesday as the Commerce City Police Department investigates.

Classes will resume as normal on Thursday, he said. The threats were not substantiated, officials said later Wednesday.

And while authorities say the threats were not substantiated, students like Lionel Martinez, a senior at Adams City High School, told Denver7 they are afraid to go back to school, as the bomb threat was the not the first incident to put students on edge this week.

A student at Adams City High School was detained by police after a gun was found at the school on Monday.

"It was pretty scary when the lockdown happened because no one had any idea what was going on," Martinez said. "We don't really ... feel safe, especially since [Monday] and now there's this bomb threat."

Adams County School District 14 said no other schools in the district are affected by the threat.

The incident happened in the wake of a series of threats and “swatting” incidents were called in to schools across Colorado on Monday, though those were unfounded.

“The good news is law enforcement is much more adept at tracking down those digital footprints and eventually the threat makers are going to be caught,” Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, told Denver7 on Tuesday .

“There are a ton of bricks that could fall in terms of consequences,” he added, including suspension, expulsion from school and possible criminal prosecution with demands for restitution for the costs incurred from having law enforcement and school officials ramp up security when responding to the threats.

CCPD said it is continuing its investigation into the social media threat. As of Wednesday afternoon, no one has been detained or arrested in connection to this case.