ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Adams City High School closed Wednesday due to threat

By Stephanie Butzer
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjxYb_0i4FaQvv00

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — All classes were canceled at Adams City High School Wednesday as authorities investigated a threat spotted on social media on Tuesday.

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians, Adams City High School Principal Chris Garcia said a threat of violence against the school circulated on social media on Tuesday. As a result, all classes and extracurricular were canceled at Adams City High School on Wednesday as the Commerce City Police Department investigates.

Classes will resume as normal on Thursday, he said. The threats were not substantiated, officials said later Wednesday.

And while authorities say the threats were not substantiated, students like Lionel Martinez, a senior at Adams City High School, told Denver7 they are afraid to go back to school, as the bomb threat was the not the first incident to put students on edge this week.

A student at Adams City High School was detained by police after a gun was found at the school on Monday.

"It was pretty scary when the lockdown happened because no one had any idea what was going on," Martinez said. "We don't really ... feel safe, especially since [Monday] and now there's this bomb threat."

Adams County School District 14 said no other schools in the district are affected by the threat.

The incident happened in the wake of a series of threats and “swatting” incidents were called in to schools across Colorado on Monday, though those were unfounded.

“The good news is law enforcement is much more adept at tracking down those digital footprints and eventually the threat makers are going to be caught,” Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, told Denver7 on Tuesday .

“There are a ton of bricks that could fall in terms of consequences,” he added, including suspension, expulsion from school and possible criminal prosecution with demands for restitution for the costs incurred from having law enforcement and school officials ramp up security when responding to the threats.

CCPD said it is continuing its investigation into the social media threat. As of Wednesday afternoon, no one has been detained or arrested in connection to this case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Commerce City, CO
Education
City
Commerce City, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Commerce City, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#City High#School Safety#City Police#Bomb Threat#Highschool#Adams County School
Westword

Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled

On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Westword

Inside Boulder's Repeat Jail Horror Show

Two days after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who'd been tased while under restraint, a sergeant with the department jolted Travis Cole under extremely similar circumstances. Now Cole is pressing his own suit, which is accompanied by a...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Suspect injured in train crash with squad car

It started as a reported menacing with a gun all in Fort Lupton Sept. 16. The initial incident ended with a collision between a train and a squad car in Platteville, and it continued Sept. 21 with a statement from Fort Lupton police that it will release body camera video, though it may take “:several days” because of the amount of video involved.
FORT LUPTON, CO
rangeviewnews.org

Clearer Picture Emerges from RHS-AC game, Referee’s Allegations Appear False

Editor’s Note: Since the publication of “Late hit, Unruly Fans Cause Postponement of Rangeview, Aurora Central Football Clash” the Raider Review has acquired new footage of the incident that occurred on September 15. Following the chaotic events at APS stadium last week surrounding the Rangeview-Aurora Central football...
AURORA, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy