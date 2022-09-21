ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'

Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive

A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN Lafayette

ESPN Lafayette

Lafayette, LA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Lafayette has the best sports coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnlafayette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy