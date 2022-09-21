ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes

It's no secret that South Dakota loves to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing. The weather may not be warm all year round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

