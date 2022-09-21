Read full article on original website
Goodbye Old Friend: Augi’s Berdahl-Rolvaag House Moves to Iowa
Sioux Falls said goodbye Thursday to a long-standing piece of Augustana University history. The Berdahl-Rolvaag House located in Heritage Park literally hit the highway. Dakota News Now reports that Thursday morning (September 22) a construction crew relocated the historic house to its new destination on the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa.
New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes
It's no secret that South Dakota loves to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing. The weather may not be warm all year round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.
Welcome to Fall! A Few Fun Facts About the Autumnal Equinox
It's finally here. The fall equinox happens today so it's ok to bring out the Oktoberfest beers and load up on firewood. The cooler temps are welcome after a few warmer-than-normal days in September and we're nearing sweater weather. When asked, more South Dakotans prefer fall as their favorite season....
How To Step ‘Out of the Darkness’ This Weekend in Sioux Falls
If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, that is not the way it works - - yet. Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up over the last decade and once again, nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.
Hey Sioux Falls, Do You Still Have Your Catalytic Converter?
Quick, check your vehicle, does it still have a catalytic converter attached?. Like the rest of the nation right now, Sioux Falls is experiencing a rash of catalytic converter theft. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, on Monday (September 19) alone, the PD...
Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]
In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear. Now...
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
Have Rake? Will Travel? Rake the Town Takes the Spooky Out of Yard Work
If you have elderly parents or grandparents living a distance from you, you know about the worry that comes with the changing of summer into fall. "How will they get their yard work done?". It's 'Rake the Town' to the Rescue!. This program helps over 400 elderly and disabled Sioux...
How Is Sioux Falls the Worst City for Chocolate Lovers in America?
If you've got a sweet tooth that needs to constantly be satisfied, Sioux Falls might not be the place for you. That's the verdict of a new study of the best cities for chocolate lovers in America. The list, compiled by LawnLove, ranks 190 places in the U.S. on things...
New Starbucks Opening This Fall Near North Sioux Falls Walmart
If you are like so many in my family, you are a Starbucks connoisseur, and every time another location is announced, it puts a smile on your face. Well, we have some good news for you... Another Starbucks location is coming to Sioux Falls and this time it will be...
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls
If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
TBT: 2021 USD/SDSU Hail Mary Reaches Almost Half Million Views
In 2021, the South Dakota State and University of South Dakota football rivalry was taken to a new level after one of the craziest plays in South Dakota sports history. USD would throw a hail mary to defeat their instate rivals that garnered national attention and a spot on ESPN's Sportcenter as the top play that day.
Here’s How Our Area College VB Teams Have Fared This Season
Volleyball season is underway in our area, and it's time for an update on how the big four college programs in our area have performed thus far. First, we start with the USD Coyote Volleyball program, who are out to a tremendous 12-1 record, with the lone loss coming at home in Vermillion against 3rd ranked Louisville.
Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?
It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
Six Specific Ways Your Cure Kids Cancer Donation Helps Sioux Falls Kids
Once a year all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls take a couple of days to tell you about the amazing work at the Sanford Castle of Care and the fight against childhood cancer. We also ask you to join us in supporting that work and the kids involved.
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
Augustana Hockey Adds National Champs To Their Schedule
Augustana University is gearing up for its first hockey season in 2023 and they are making some waves with their schedule in their inaugural season. First, they added Notre Dame recently to their schedule in 2023 for two games and now they have added the 2022 National Champions. Augustana Hockey...
What One Autumn Night Is All About and Why It Matters
Lifescape is a critical organization to our community of disabled children and adults in the Sioux Empire. In 2014, the coming together of two agencies; one which served children, and one which served adults, created a system of support spanning their clients' lifetimes. Lifescape's mission is "to help children and...
