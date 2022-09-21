Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
protocol.com
Enterprise blockchain has been a dud. These two AWS vets think they can make it work.
The promise of an enterprise blockchain was not lost on CIOs — the idea that a database or an API could keep corporate data consistent with their business partners, be it their upstream supply chains, downstream logistics, or financial partners. But while it was one of the most anticipated...
ambcrypto.com
Texas Protocol: The agribusiness revolution through blockchain
When it comes to investing, why not think about a branch that is essential to everyone? Brazil is among the three main agricultural exporting countries in the world and with exponential growth in its territory. The Texas Protocol innovated the way to invest in agribusiness, using technology to increase access...
CoinDesk
DARPA to Research Risks of Crypto to National Security in Partnership With Inca Digital
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has contracted digital asset data and analytics provider Inca Digital to research national security risks posed by cryptocurrency. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, plans to analyze activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers. The agency...
tipranks.com
ParallelChain Secures $50M Commitment to Advance Enterprise-Focused Blockchain Use
Multi-functional blockchain network aims to accelerate enterprise adoption by bridging centralized and decentralized ecosystems while supporting greater scalability, privacy, and efficiency. Blockchain’s disruptive capabilities have penetrated multiple industries seeking to leverage the technology’s decentralization and beneficial attributes. Yet, enterprise adoption is one area where blockchain has struggled to gain traction,...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
What Ethereum's 'Merge’ Means for You, the Market, and the Climate
Ethereum, the world’s second-most valuable digital currency by market capitalization, completed a long-awaited upgrade to its system on September 15. The move, known in the cryptocurrency community as “The Merge”, is expected to slash energy costs and lay the groundwork for more use of crypto technology in mainstream applications, including finance.
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’
True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
Benzinga
Discover Financial Services Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS.
Benzinga
CEO Of StateHouse Holdings Discusses The Future Of Cannabis In California
Ed Schmults, CEO of Statehouse Holdings Inc. STHZF, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. StateHouse Holdings is a vertically integrated, leading California cannabis company with cultivation, processing, manufacturing, distribution and retail operations. Watch Exclusive Footage Here. Interested in learning more about...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
Benzinga
Seed to Sale Funding CEO Judy Rinkus Leads Discussion On What Type Of Capital Is Right For Your Business
Judy Rinkus, Founder and CEO of Seed to Sale Funding, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. Seed to Sale Funding commercial loan broker and consulting company specializing in the cannabis industry. They offer business loans for cannabis growers and dispensaries throughout the country.
CoinDesk
Crypto Intelligence Firm Coin Metrics Partners With Hedge Fund Two Sigma for Institutional Push
Hedge fund Two Sigma’s trading data system Venn is teaming up with Coin Metrics, a provider of intelligence to cryptocurrency investors, to help make crypto market infrastructure friendlier for institutions accustomed to traditional capital markets. Venn’s suite of investment evaluation, due diligence and asset allocation workflows will be combined...
This Surprising Crypto May Be the Next Big Ethereum Challenger in 2023
Algorand continues to gain traction in the blockchain world, but will it ever be enough to unseat Ethereum?
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support
The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
