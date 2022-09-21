Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kennedy Catholic drops tough out-of-state matchup
On the offensive end, Simeir Wade led the way at quarterback, adding a rushing and passing touchdown.
Watch: Seton Hill vs. Slippery Rock college football
Slippery Rock's offense is averaging over 40 points per game during their undefeated start to the season.
d9and10sports.com
D10 Finds Gill Eligible for Regular Season, Ineligible for Postseason after Transferring from Hickory to Reynolds
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Louie Gill, a junior who transferred from Hickory to Reynolds a month ago, has been declared eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason after a hearing by the District 10 Committee Thursday, according to Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM. The ruling...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Bethel Park rolls past Baldwin in Allegheny Six
Tanner Pfeuffer threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Bethel Park picked up a 36-7 victory over Baldwin (1-4, 0-2) in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference on Friday night. The Black Hawks (4-1, 1-0) scored 36 unanswered points. Gavin Moul added 129 rushing yards and two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls blanks Neshannock in MAC
Jaren Brickner threw for 153 yards and one touchdown and ran for 104 yards and a TD to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 22-0 victory at Neshannock (4-1, 1-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Beaver Falls (4-1, 2-0) outgained Neshannock, 514 yards to...
Sharpsville rallies to continue perfect season
Sharpsville trailed at the end of the first quarter by 12 points.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
wtae.com
A Western Pennsylvania high school football player is the top rusher in the state
OIL CITY, Pa. — Ninety miles north of Pittsburgh, there’s a junior running back who's quickly turning heads as the top rusher in the state. He’s also nearly leading the nation in the same category. Oil City running back Ethen Knox ran for more than 400 yards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitt Misses Five-Star WR Hykeem Williams
The Pitt Panthers miss out on their highest-rated recruit.
Pat Narduzzi Says Pitt Coaches Called for Late Onside Kick
Up 21 inside of two minutes, the Pitt Panthers attempted and recovered an onside kick.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny County jury rules against former West Mifflin football player in concussion case
All parties in a lawsuit filed in Allegheny County agreed that Shane Skillpa sustained a concussion at a West Mifflin Area School District football practice as a sophomore in 2009. They also agreed that in recent years he has shown symptoms of anxiety, forgetfulness, depression and headaches. The split among...
saintvincentseminary.edu
Fifteen New Seminarians For Fall 2022
Saint Vincent Seminary welcomed 15 new students for the 2022-2023 academic year. They are from the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina; Ogdensburg, New York; Pittsburgh; Scranton; and Youngstown, Ohio and Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Virginia; Saint Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, New Jersey and Saint Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of taking stock of the strangest things to happen in the region this week. I'm your host, Hannah, and I gotta say that it seems like the temperature dropping is really bringing out the best of the city this week.
Natrona Heights man hurt in Salem crash
A Natrona Heights man has been identified by state police as the driver of a car that overturned Thursday on Route 66 and hit a tractor-trailer at the entrance to Sunoco Logistics Partners in Salem Township. Noah E. Bianco, 19, suffered what state police said was a serious injury in...
paonlinecasino.com
PA Lottery Players Continue Winning, Connect On Two Massive $3 Million Jackpots In September
Life can change in an instant. And that holds true for the PA Lottery, where million-dollar jackpots can appear in a matter of moments. Evidence of that arrived again this month, with two lottery players from Pennsylvania claiming $3 million jackpots. One player took home the windfall thanks to the...
explore venango
69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
visitlawrencecounty.com
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
Comments / 0