Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City, PA
Shenango Township, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Oakmont, PA
Ellwood City, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saintvincentseminary.edu

Fifteen New Seminarians For Fall 2022

Saint Vincent Seminary welcomed 15 new students for the 2022-2023 academic year. They are from the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina; Ogdensburg, New York; Pittsburgh; Scranton; and Youngstown, Ohio and Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Virginia; Saint Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, New Jersey and Saint Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe.
LATROBE, PA
Tribune-Review

Natrona Heights man hurt in Salem crash

A Natrona Heights man has been identified by state police as the driver of a car that overturned Thursday on Route 66 and hit a tractor-trailer at the entrance to Sunoco Logistics Partners in Salem Township. Noah E. Bianco, 19, suffered what state police said was a serious injury in...
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
explore venango

69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA
visitlawrencecounty.com

Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County

Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

