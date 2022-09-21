Read full article on original website
High school football: Rushing, passing, receiving, scoring leaders (Prince William County)
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg. Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 57, 696, 10, 12.2. Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 60, 84, 71.4, 814, 13, 2. Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 37, 78, 47.4, 571, 7, 5. Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 51, 80, 63.4, 476, 5, 3. Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 31, 80, 38.8, 464, 5,...
Langley golfers set records in winning district title
An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
Jeffrey Overton Jr. scores five touchdowns as Freedom-Woodbridge blanks Gar-Field 61-0
Freedom coach Darryl Overton beamed and smiled broadly when asked about his team’s offensive execution following a 61-0 blanking of host Gar-Field Thursday night in both teams' Cardinal District opener. And who can blame him? The undefeated Eagles (1-0, 5-0) are scoring an average of 55 points per game...
Scoring was high in Concorde District golf tourney
The overall team and individual scores weren’t as good as in recent seasons, but the closeness of the competition and resulting excitement that generated might have been all-time highs at the six-team Concorde District golf tournament. Four high-school teams finished within five strokes of the lead for the team...
Quantico High School's first-year eight-man football team savors first-ever victory
First-year head coach Steve Casner expected an adjustment period. Not only was Quantico High School fielding its first football team since 2019. But the Warriors were doing so playing an eight-man version of the sport with mostly inexperienced underclassmen. So Saturday’s 52-50 come-from-behind victory over visiting Richmond Christian was a...
InFive: Digital Gateway hearing delayed, dark skies debate and first full day of fall
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Ask McEnearney VA Map Wells
Ask McEnearney: What do you need to know about your septic system and well?. Septic systems and wells are more common in the Washington suburbs than you would think. Here are four ways to keep your septic system working well.
In Great Falls, dark skies at night are not everyone's delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
Metro revises system map to reflect Silver Line extension
Ashburn is finally on the map. So is Herndon - and Dulles International Airport. Metro’s iconic map has officially been updated to add the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning Friday, the new maps are being rolled out in stations, trains and transit centers. In addition to Ashburn, Herndon and the airport, the other new stations are Reston Town Center, Innovation Center and Loudoun Gateway. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station in Alexandria is shown as a future station.
Langley School marks opening of newest facility
The Langley School in McLean celebrated the start of the 2022-23 school year and its 80th anniversary by officially opening the doors of the school’s new Crossroads Building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 6. A key component of The Langley School’s campus master plan, the 40,000-square-foot facility was...
Road renaming to honor Tamil poet/philosopher
In response to requests from local residents, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation recently installed signage on a newly renamed stretch of county roadway. The new name – “Valluvar Way” – honors the Tamil poet and philosopher ThiruValluvar. Tamil residents of Fairfax County had requested a road naming to honor his life and works.
Board approves mixed-use plans in Independent Hill
A mixed-use complex in Independent Hill has been approved. At its meeting last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a request to rezone 69 acres between Dumfries and Bristow roads from agricultural to planned mixed residential. Elm Street Development of McLean submitted the proposal in 2018 and...
Early voting in Prince William County underway
Early voting for the November election begins Sept. 23, with registered voters able to cast a ballot in-person at three locations. Two more early-voting spots will open Oct. 25. All locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct....
Former Arlington elected official finds niche on Airports Authority board
He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
Bocce tournament in Great Falls raises funds for veterans
Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club...
‘Tank Farm’ open house scheduled this weekend
If you hear rumbling coming from the Nokesville area this weekend, don’t worry. It’s just the Americans in Wartime Experience’s annual “Tank Farm” event, which will feature over 50 military vehicles on display both Saturday and Sunday. The open house is held at 13906 Aden...
'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
Prince William County chair delays final PW Digital Gateway public hearing
Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex. The Board of County Supervisors was scheduled to review a Comprehensive Plan amendment for the proposal at its Oct. 11 meeting, but board Chair Ann Wheeler has temporarily pulled the hearing. Wheeler...
Journalist-turned-advocate honored by Arlington Democrats
Some people find it challenging, upon retirement, to divine where their next stage in life will take them. For Cragg Hines, the transition took a mere 24 hours. After wrapping up four decades of work as a professional journalist, Hines in 2007 immediately signed on as a volunteer with the Arlington County Democratic Committee. Beginning with precinct work in the Rock Spring neighborhood, he’s taken on a variety of responsibilities that range from service as the 8th District’s presidential elector (in 2020 for Joe Biden) to election as the local party’s parliamentarian. For those who enjoy the food at Democratic events, Hines also serves as a member of the party’s Kitchen Crew.
