Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chipotle Employee Confronts Customer Who Used “Cheap” Burrito Hack in Viral TikTok
America's currently experiencing the worst inflation the country has ever seen in the past 40 years. As a result, the prices of products, even budget retailers like Dollar Tree are feeling the squeeze, resulting in customers paying more money for reduced quantities in some of the chain's most-purchased items. Article...
We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went
While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
You Can Get A Free Blue Bunny Ice Cream Cone, But There's A Catch
We're on the eve of yet another food holiday, but unlike Bicarbonate of Soda Day or Noodle Ring Day (which are both real, actual things, according to National Day Calendar), this is one you'll definitely want to make sure to observe. Believe it or not, September 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Not to be confused with July's National Ice Cream Day, today's holiday specifically honors the edible vessel the frozen dessert is often served in.
McDonald's Refuses to Serve Man Cheese Slice as He Ordered a Vegan McPlant
"I'm a vegetarian so I love the McPlant. I just don't like vegan cheese, and I've never had a problem before swapping it out," the man told Newsweek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
allthatsinteresting.com
COO Of Vegan Meat Alternative ‘Beyond Meat’ Arrested After Biting A Man’s Nose Off
After a minor bump in a parking garage, Doug Ramsey reportedly assaulted another driver, biting his nose and threatening to kill him. In an act of bitter irony, the chief operating officer of the vegan plant-based meat company Beyond Meat was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, after allegedly biting a man’s nose following a college football game in Arkansas.
Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat this, not that and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Recall alert: Whole Foods creamy caesar salad dressing recalled over allergens
Van Law Food Products Inc. has issued a recall alert in 26 states for its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared allergens. In a news release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said it was recalling the product because soy and wheat were not labeled on the product.
BBC
Pret a Manger customer had fatal reaction to 'vegan' wrap
A woman with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap labelled as vegan despite containing traces of milk, a coroner has ruled. Celia Marsh died after eating the super veg rainbow flatbread while shopping with her family in Bath in 2017. The coconut yoghurt dressing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chipotle Recently Put an End to the Online '$3 Burrito'
Chipotle has taken action to prevent customers from using a viral hack that allows them to save nearly $4 on a burrito. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle puts an end to the trend of ordering a single taco online and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side, and they're not happy about it.
10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love
The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
YouTuber shares a way to get a $3 burrito from Chipotle every time, but Chipotle puts an end to it
YouTuber Jenny Hoyos, took to YouTube to share an incredible hack to always get a $3 burrito at Chipotle. The viral video received nearly 5.3 million views, over 290,000 likes and 1000+ comments.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0