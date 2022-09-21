Read full article on original website
What Was Jalen Hill's Cause of Death? The Former UCLA Basketball Star Is Dead at 22
After going missing in Costa Rica, it’s been reported that Jalen Hill is officially dead at the age of 22. In 2021, he stepped away from his position on the basketball team at UCLA to shift his focus toward his mental health. Article continues below advertisement. Fans and colleagues...
Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22, just a year after retiring from the sport due to struggles with anxiety and depression - as head coach Mick Cronin calls the loss of the ex-Bruins forward 'heartbreaking'
Jalen Hill, a former basketball player for UCLA, has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday. According to Hill's father George, his son 'went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing,' as he shared on Instagram Tuesday night. 'We know Jalen...
Former College Basketball Star Died At 70 Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world received some tough news when a former player passed away. Greg Lee, who was a starter on the UCLA Bruins during the team's run to two national titles, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. "Former UCLA basketball...
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Hill, former UCLA hoops star, has passed away after going missing in Costa Rica
Jalen Hill, a former basketball player for the UCLA program, has passed away after going missing in Costa Rica. UCLA basketball confirmed Hill’s passing late Tuesday evening in a post on social media. Head coach Mick Cronin also addressed the news and called Hill’s passing “heartbreaking.” Cronin described Hill...
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Greg Lee dies; UCLA basketball player under John Wooden who became a beach volleyball star
Former UCLA basketball player Greg Lee, a national champion under John Wooden in 1972 and 1973 before having success in beach volleyball, has died.
Former UCLA Basketball Standout Dies At 22
Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill has tragically passed away at the age of 22. Reports of Hill's death began trickling out Tuesday night, and the UCLA men's basketball program confirmed the sad news in a statement on Twitter early Wednesday morning. "Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the...
Bleacher Report
Jimmer Fredette Fools BYU Basketball Team as 'Slick Nick' in Undercover Prank Video
BYU basketball legend Jimmer Fredette played a hilarious prank on the BYU men's basketball team this week at walk-on tryouts. In a video posted by ESPN, Fredette wore a wig, a fake mustache, heavy makeup and extra padding in his abdominal area before taking part in the BYU tryout:. Fredette...
247Sports
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs USC Trojans
The Oregon State Beavers return home to Reser Stadium to host the #7 ranked USC Trojans. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is how you can watch and listen...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Reporter Amanda Pflugrad Calls Coverage of Ime Udoka Allegations 'Disgusting'
Boston Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad is speaking up about the "disgusting" coverage of the allegations against Ime Udoka both in the media and by basketball fans on social media. "As a female of the Celtics organization, watching these last few days unfold has been heartbreaking," Pflugrad wrote on Twitter Friday....
Bleacher Report
Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Accused of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Female Staffer
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was reportedly accused of making "unwanted comments" toward a female staff member, which led to the internal investigation that resulted in his full-season suspension announced Thursday. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported some Celtics executives found out about the relationship in July and believed...
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 4: UCLA Football Continues Fall
The Bruins have lost their spot in the top half of the conference, sliding all the way to No. 7 after beating South Alabama.
Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA
Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
Bleacher Report
7-Time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree Hired on Gregg Popovich's Spurs Coaching Staff
The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly hiring seven-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as an assistant under coach Gregg Popovich. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the hiring of Dupree, who began her journey earlier this year as part of the NBA Assistant Coaches Program. As part of the...
Bleacher Report
Pac-12's George Kliavkoff Has 'Significant' Concerns over UCLA's Move to Big Ten
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed "significant concerns" about UCLA's impending move to the Big Ten in 2024. Kliavkoff wrote a letter to the University of California Board of Regents on Thursday, suggesting the conference change will negatively impact student-athletes' mental health while also leading to increased travel and operational costs, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
Greg Lee, UCLA guard under coach John Wooden, dies at 70
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Lee, who helped UCLA to consecutive national championships in 1972 and ’73 as a starting guard under coach John Wooden, has died. He was 70. Lee died at a San Diego hospital on Wednesday from an infection related to an immune disorder, the university said Thursday after being informed by his wife, Lisa. Lee became a starting guard on the varsity team as a sophomore in 1971-72, alongside Bill Walton and Jamaal Wilkes. The Bruins had a 30-0 record while winning games by an average margin of over 30 points. They beat Florida State 81-76 in the national title game. The following season, the Bruins again went 30-0 and won the national championship, 87-66 over Memphis State.
Will USC Trojans land Elijah Paige, 4-star offensive tackle?
Notre Dame's loss could be USC's gain. Four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from the Fighting Irish on Thursday, opening the door for the Trojans to land the coveted lineman. Paige, who is 6-foot-7 and 304 pounds, is rated the nation's No. 24 offensive tackle and has accumulated more ...
Photos: Women's Volleyball drops conference opener to USC 3-1
In front of a record crowd of 7,216 fans at Pauley Pavilion, the UCLA Women's Volleyball team dropped their conference-opening match against USC 3-1. The Bruins dropped the first two sets 25-22, 25-21 and it appeared that USC had earned the sweep in the third set when UCLA head coach Mike Sealy successfully challenged a Trojan match point that was overturned. The Bruins won the third set 29-27 on back-to-back blocks by 5'9" setter Matti McKissock and 5'7" DS Peyton Dueck, who were stuck in the front row because the Bruins had run out of substitutions.
