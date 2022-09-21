ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Mail

Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22, just a year after retiring from the sport due to struggles with anxiety and depression - as head coach Mick Cronin calls the loss of the ex-Bruins forward 'heartbreaking'

Jalen Hill, a former basketball player for UCLA, has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday. According to Hill's father George, his son 'went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing,' as he shared on Instagram Tuesday night. 'We know Jalen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former College Basketball Star Died At 70 Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world received some tough news when a former player passed away. Greg Lee, who was a starter on the UCLA Bruins during the team's run to two national titles, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. "Former UCLA basketball...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

The Spun

Former UCLA Basketball Standout Dies At 22

Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill has tragically passed away at the age of 22. Reports of Hill's death began trickling out Tuesday night, and the UCLA men's basketball program confirmed the sad news in a statement on Twitter early Wednesday morning. "Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs USC Trojans

The Oregon State Beavers return home to Reser Stadium to host the #7 ranked USC Trojans. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is how you can watch and listen...
CORVALLIS, OR
Bleacher Report

Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Accused of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Female Staffer

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was reportedly accused of making "unwanted comments" toward a female staff member, which led to the internal investigation that resulted in his full-season suspension announced Thursday. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported some Celtics executives found out about the relationship in July and believed...
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA

Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Pac-12's George Kliavkoff Has 'Significant' Concerns over UCLA's Move to Big Ten

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed "significant concerns" about UCLA's impending move to the Big Ten in 2024. Kliavkoff wrote a letter to the University of California Board of Regents on Thursday, suggesting the conference change will negatively impact student-athletes' mental health while also leading to increased travel and operational costs, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Greg Lee, UCLA guard under coach John Wooden, dies at 70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Lee, who helped UCLA to consecutive national championships in 1972 and ’73 as a starting guard under coach John Wooden, has died. He was 70. Lee died at a San Diego hospital on Wednesday from an infection related to an immune disorder, the university said Thursday after being informed by his wife, Lisa. Lee became a starting guard on the varsity team as a sophomore in 1971-72, alongside Bill Walton and Jamaal Wilkes. The Bruins had a 30-0 record while winning games by an average margin of over 30 points. They beat Florida State 81-76 in the national title game. The following season, the Bruins again went 30-0 and won the national championship, 87-66 over Memphis State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Photos: Women's Volleyball drops conference opener to USC 3-1

In front of a record crowd of 7,216 fans at Pauley Pavilion, the UCLA Women's Volleyball team dropped their conference-opening match against USC 3-1. The Bruins dropped the first two sets 25-22, 25-21 and it appeared that USC had earned the sweep in the third set when UCLA head coach Mike Sealy successfully challenged a Trojan match point that was overturned. The Bruins won the third set 29-27 on back-to-back blocks by 5'9" setter Matti McKissock and 5'7" DS Peyton Dueck, who were stuck in the front row because the Bruins had run out of substitutions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

