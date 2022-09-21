Read full article on original website
High school students find their passion with an assist from this program
One company is striving to make a difference in high schoolers' lives — one decision at a time. Find Your Grind, created in 2015, has a mission of helping teenagers interested in different careers identify and go after their passion. The idea grew further when Find Your Grind created...
The Wills Group Raises Over $342,000 at Their Sixth Annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic in Support of its Community Engagement Signature Programs: Nourishing Children and Families and Reimagining Outdoor Spaces
LA PLATA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Wills Group, a family-owned company headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, raised more than $342,000 in support of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund at its sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic held at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland on Monday, September 12. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005947/en/ Wills Group employees and partners pack over 300 Weekend Backpacks at sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic. Photo credit: Ana Isabel Photography.
Wilton High School football team raises money for cancer nonprofit during season opener
Wilton High School’s football team dedicated their home opener on Friday to raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer.
Student of the Week: Yaridia Trevino
Yaridia Trevino is a student at Harlingen School of Health Professions and she’s this week's Student of the Week. Trevino has many aspirations in life and that includes working in the medical field. It’s a dream that started with her love for sports. "When I was smaller, I...
Girls at Work, Inc. shows girls they can do anything they put their mind to
Girls are bombarded with messages from a very young age telling them that they can’t , that is too big, this is too heavy, those are too much. Elaine Hamel founded Girls at Work, Inc. in 2000 because to her, empowerment isn't just a buzzword but a way of life. Their mission is to challenge traditional norms and normalize girl power, focusing specifically on uplifting and supporting inner city girls between the ages of 8 and 18, who need stability, safety, and confidence. The girls attending summer camps or after-school programs work in groups and learn how to problem solve, communicate, and use tools to build something practical. Hamel believes that learning how to use power tools shows the girls that they can do anything they put their minds to, better preparing them for a bright future.
