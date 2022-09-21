ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Hot 104.7

Goodbye Old Friend: Augi's Berdahl-Rolvaag House Moves to Iowa

Sioux Falls said goodbye Thursday to a long-standing piece of Augustana University history. The Berdahl-Rolvaag House located in Heritage Park literally hit the highway. Dakota News Now reports that Thursday morning (September 22) a construction crew relocated the historic house to its new destination on the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes

It's no secret that South Dakota loves to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing. The weather may not be warm all year round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

How To Step 'Out of the Darkness' This Weekend in Sioux Falls

If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, that is not the way it works - - yet. Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up over the last decade and once again, nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7

Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]

In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear. Now...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You

When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?

I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Stampede Release 2022-2023 Roster

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Stampede announced their 2022-23 season roster on Tuesday. The roster includes the return of several skaters, including forwards Michael LaStarza, Adam Zlnka, Jack Reimann, Maddox Fleming, Clint Levens, Will McDonough, Merril Steenari, Jaksen Panzer, and Sam Harris, as well as defensemen Cole Miller, Zach Sharp, and Max Rud.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

TBT: 2021 USD/SDSU Hail Mary Reaches Almost Half Million Views

In 2021, the South Dakota State and University of South Dakota football rivalry was taken to a new level after one of the craziest plays in South Dakota sports history. USD would throw a hail mary to defeat their instate rivals that garnered national attention and a spot on ESPN's Sportcenter as the top play that day.
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

Here's How Our Area College VB Teams Have Fared This Season

Volleyball season is underway in our area, and it's time for an update on how the big four college programs in our area have performed thus far. First, we start with the USD Coyote Volleyball program, who are out to a tremendous 12-1 record, with the lone loss coming at home in Vermillion against 3rd ranked Louisville.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Augustana Hockey Adds National Champs To Their Schedule

Augustana University is gearing up for its first hockey season in 2023 and they are making some waves with their schedule in their inaugural season. First, they added Notre Dame recently to their schedule in 2023 for two games and now they have added the 2022 National Champions. Augustana Hockey...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

What One Autumn Night Is All About and Why It Matters

Lifescape is a critical organization to our community of disabled children and adults in the Sioux Empire. In 2014, the coming together of two agencies; one which served children, and one which served adults, created a system of support spanning their clients' lifetimes. Lifescape's mission is "to help children and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Eat It Or Speak It! – Brooke & Jeffrey

Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Probably the most diabolical game we've ever played in the studio (shout out James Corden.) You can either reveal a damaging truth about yourself or you can eat one of 5 disastrous food combination concoctions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

