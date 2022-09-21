Read full article on original website
Related
Goodbye Old Friend: Augi’s Berdahl-Rolvaag House Moves to Iowa
Sioux Falls said goodbye Thursday to a long-standing piece of Augustana University history. The Berdahl-Rolvaag House located in Heritage Park literally hit the highway. Dakota News Now reports that Thursday morning (September 22) a construction crew relocated the historic house to its new destination on the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa.
New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes
It's no secret that South Dakota loves to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing. The weather may not be warm all year round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.
Opening Date Set for Sioux Falls Leaf and Branch Drop-Off Sites
As we officially hit autumn on the calendar, we all know what's coming. Large piles of leaves and branches on our yards as our trees begin transitioning for the season. With that in mind, Sioux Falls has now set the dates and times for the city's leaf and branch drop-off sites.
How To Step ‘Out of the Darkness’ This Weekend in Sioux Falls
If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, that is not the way it works - - yet. Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up over the last decade and once again, nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Empire Man Is Largely Responsible For Rumble Strips
You've driven over those rumble strips along the side of the highway. You know what I mean. You're motoring along, enjoying the scenery, almost in a kind of a...daze. And then you hear it, the 'thump, thump, thump, thump' of that right side tire bumping along over the rumble strips.
Hey Sioux Falls, Do You Still Have Your Catalytic Converter?
Quick, check your vehicle, does it still have a catalytic converter attached?. Like the rest of the nation right now, Sioux Falls is experiencing a rash of catalytic converter theft. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, on Monday (September 19) alone, the PD...
Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]
In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear. Now...
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
Have Rake? Will Travel? Rake the Town Takes the Spooky Out of Yard Work
If you have elderly parents or grandparents living a distance from you, you know about the worry that comes with the changing of summer into fall. "How will they get their yard work done?". It's 'Rake the Town' to the Rescue!. This program helps over 400 elderly and disabled Sioux...
How Is Sioux Falls the Worst City for Chocolate Lovers in America?
If you've got a sweet tooth that needs to constantly be satisfied, Sioux Falls might not be the place for you. That's the verdict of a new study of the best cities for chocolate lovers in America. The list, compiled by LawnLove, ranks 190 places in the U.S. on things...
Brooke and Jeffrey Phone Tap: Organization Station Conversation
In your new Phone Tap we’re trying to help a guy get control of his life with the Organization Station, who believes the key to a tidy life is… Rhyming??. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux Falls Stampede Release 2022-2023 Roster
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Stampede announced their 2022-23 season roster on Tuesday. The roster includes the return of several skaters, including forwards Michael LaStarza, Adam Zlnka, Jack Reimann, Maddox Fleming, Clint Levens, Will McDonough, Merril Steenari, Jaksen Panzer, and Sam Harris, as well as defensemen Cole Miller, Zach Sharp, and Max Rud.
TBT: 2021 USD/SDSU Hail Mary Reaches Almost Half Million Views
In 2021, the South Dakota State and University of South Dakota football rivalry was taken to a new level after one of the craziest plays in South Dakota sports history. USD would throw a hail mary to defeat their instate rivals that garnered national attention and a spot on ESPN's Sportcenter as the top play that day.
Love Cookies, Beer, & Wine? Come To This Tasty Sioux Falls Event
If you want a night full of desserts and refreshing adult beverages, there is one delicious event happening on Thursday, September 22nd. Oh...and did I mention these desserts feature your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors?. The annual Cookies, Corks & Brews sponsored by Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is back! This...
Two Sioux Falls Businesses Busted in Alcohol Compliance Check
A pair of local businesses have been cited by the Sioux Falls Police Department for selling alcohol to underage customers. During the September 19 compliance check of 27 businesses in the Southeast area of the city, two establishments sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21:. Walmart Supercenter...
Here’s How Our Area College VB Teams Have Fared This Season
Volleyball season is underway in our area, and it's time for an update on how the big four college programs in our area have performed thus far. First, we start with the USD Coyote Volleyball program, who are out to a tremendous 12-1 record, with the lone loss coming at home in Vermillion against 3rd ranked Louisville.
Augustana Hockey Adds National Champs To Their Schedule
Augustana University is gearing up for its first hockey season in 2023 and they are making some waves with their schedule in their inaugural season. First, they added Notre Dame recently to their schedule in 2023 for two games and now they have added the 2022 National Champions. Augustana Hockey...
What One Autumn Night Is All About and Why It Matters
Lifescape is a critical organization to our community of disabled children and adults in the Sioux Empire. In 2014, the coming together of two agencies; one which served children, and one which served adults, created a system of support spanning their clients' lifetimes. Lifescape's mission is "to help children and...
Eat It Or Speak It! – Brooke & Jeffrey
Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Probably the most diabolical game we've ever played in the studio (shout out James Corden.) You can either reveal a damaging truth about yourself or you can eat one of 5 disastrous food combination concoctions.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0