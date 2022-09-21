Read full article on original website
New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes
It's no secret that South Dakota loves to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing. The weather may not be warm all year round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.
Opening Date Set for Sioux Falls Leaf and Branch Drop-Off Sites
As we officially hit autumn on the calendar, we all know what's coming. Large piles of leaves and branches on our yards as our trees begin transitioning for the season. With that in mind, Sioux Falls has now set the dates and times for the city's leaf and branch drop-off sites.
How To Step ‘Out of the Darkness’ This Weekend in Sioux Falls
If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, that is not the way it works - - yet. Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up over the last decade and once again, nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.
Hey Sioux Falls, Do You Still Have Your Catalytic Converter?
Quick, check your vehicle, does it still have a catalytic converter attached?. Like the rest of the nation right now, Sioux Falls is experiencing a rash of catalytic converter theft. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, on Monday (September 19) alone, the PD...
Sioux Empire Man Is Largely Responsible For Rumble Strips
You've driven over those rumble strips along the side of the highway. You know what I mean. You're motoring along, enjoying the scenery, almost in a kind of a...daze. And then you hear it, the 'thump, thump, thump, thump' of that right side tire bumping along over the rumble strips.
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
Have Rake? Will Travel? Rake the Town Takes the Spooky Out of Yard Work
If you have elderly parents or grandparents living a distance from you, you know about the worry that comes with the changing of summer into fall. "How will they get their yard work done?". It's 'Rake the Town' to the Rescue!. This program helps over 400 elderly and disabled Sioux...
Love Cookies, Beer, & Wine? Come To This Tasty Sioux Falls Event
If you want a night full of desserts and refreshing adult beverages, there is one delicious event happening on Thursday, September 22nd. Oh...and did I mention these desserts feature your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors?. The annual Cookies, Corks & Brews sponsored by Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is back! This...
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
Here’s How Our Area College VB Teams Have Fared This Season
Volleyball season is underway in our area, and it's time for an update on how the big four college programs in our area have performed thus far. First, we start with the USD Coyote Volleyball program, who are out to a tremendous 12-1 record, with the lone loss coming at home in Vermillion against 3rd ranked Louisville.
Six Specific Ways Your Cure Kids Cancer Donation Helps Sioux Falls Kids
Once a year all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls take a couple of days to tell you about the amazing work at the Sanford Castle of Care and the fight against childhood cancer. We also ask you to join us in supporting that work and the kids involved.
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames
Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules
WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: “Win Cash” “Sweepstakes”) Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station(s): KYBB-FM B1027 (the "Station") Station Address: 5100 S Tennis Ln. Station City, State, Zip Code: Sioux Falls, SD 57108. Station Telephone: (605) 361-0300. Townsquare...
What You Need to Know About October Art & Wine Walk
I've said it before and it bears repeating, you simply can't go wrong combining two of life's great pleasures -- art and wine! As proof positive, I submit for your approval, Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Art & Wine Walk making its return on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM.
Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?
It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
