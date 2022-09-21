34 new projects underway in Des Moines area, including 8 multifamily developments, football/soccer stadium

Read full article on original website
Des Moines Business Record
216-unit apartment project proposed near Raccoon River
A 216-unit apartment project called Union at Rivers Edge is proposed on a vacant site at 214 Jackson Ave., just a few steps away from the Meredith Trail and the Raccoon River. Architectural rendering by ASK Studio. A 216-unit apartment project proposed on a high-profile site south of the Raccoon...
Des Moines Business Record
6 proposed DM workforce housing projects get state tax credits
Six proposed Des Moines projects that would provide workforce housing for area workers have been awarded more than $3.8 million in workforce housing tax credits through an Iowa Economic Development Authority program, the agency announced. The awards were among nearly $35 million in tax credits the state agency awarded to...
Des Moines Business Record
The Elbert Files: New visions for downtown
Assistant Des Moines City Manager Matt Anderson was right when he described the city’s decision to acquire the five-story Nationwide Insurance building at 1200 Locust Street as “a once in a generation opportunity.”. Moving city operations from the current police station and city armory into the Nationwide space...
KCCI.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Undeveloped land in Ankeny sold to Florida entity for $2.6 million
Gwen Helene Zeller 2018 Trust, an entity located in The Villages, Fla., paid Jam Investments of Ankeny LLC $2.6 million for undeveloped property at 3155 N. Ankeny Blvd. in Ankeny, Polk County real estate records show. The property includes just over 1 acre of vacant land. The transaction was recorded Sept. 12.
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Police Issue Bobcat Sighting Advisory
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are putting out an advisory about the bobcat sightings in the area. They say it is confirmed as a wild bobcat, and is not domesticated. Bobcats are native to the area and are not a threat, but they advise not to approach the bobcat, and don't feed it. Police say they talked to the Department of Natural Resources about the bobcat sightings, and they won't trap and move the cat because it is a native animal. It will eventually migrate out of the area.
iowapublicradio.org
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
theperrynews.com
Pickup, SUV collide west of Perry airport on Iowa Highway 141
A pickup truck and an SUV collided Thursday morning west of the Perry Municipal Airport on Iowa Highway 141. No injuries were reported in the mishap, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the 15200 block of the state highway. The pickup sustained front-end damage, and the SUV sustained driver’s side...
KCCI.com
Merle Hay Mall announces several new additions, including a Five Guys burger chain
DES MOINES, Iowa — New additions are on the way for Merle Hay Mall, including a popular international burger chain and a new retail anchor store. On Wednesday, the Mall announced Five Guys will open in 2023 at the main east entrance, facing Merle Hay Road. The fast-food restaurant known for its handcrafted burgers and fries will have both indoor and outdoor dining available.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools explains response to weapon pulled during fight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of Lincoln High School students told KCCI they were upset they heard of a dangerous situation from their kids before they heard from school officials. Des Moines Public Schools said the first message to parents via mobile app, Snap! Connect, was sent at about...
Home Touch Kitchen: Des Moines' new Afro-Soul food restaurant
Home Touch Kitchen is the culinary soundtrack to owner Nathan Bohn's life.The restaurant features homemade Afro-Soul food.State of play: Bohn was born in Liberia and, at the age of 12, fled the civil war to Côte d'Ivoire, the French-speaking country in West Africa.His family ultimately migrated to Ghana, where he worked in restaurants and completed high school in an English speaking refugee camp.He immigrated to the United States in 2001, moving from Pennsylvania to Des Moines about a decade later to join family.Zoom in: In recent years, Bohn used a commercial kitchen in West Des Moines to prepare and sell...
Aviation International News
Modern Aviation Acquires Des Moines FBO
Modern Aviation has completed its acquisition of the Elliott Aviation FBO assets and operations at Iowa’s Des Moines International Airport, bringing Modern’s FBO network to 13 locations in the U.S. and its territories. Elliott will continue to operate a maintenance, repair, and overhaul business at the airfield. The...
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
CYTown to be built in floodplain, Iowa State addresses concerns
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. However, there are concerns about where they plan to build it. The site for CYTown would lay across three acres known for flooding in...
