South Lyon, MI

Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
hourdetroit.com

6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)

Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Halloween' actor who played Michael Myers to help open haunted theatre in Birmingham

Actor James Jude Courtney, best known for the iconic role of Michael Myers in the "Halloween" franchise, will be in metro Detroit next week to cut the ribbon on a new haunted walk-through experience at the Birmingham 8 theater. The "Ghosts on the Balcony" experience at the historic theater, which was purchased by Emagine Entertainment last year, will be open through October. ...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
detroitfashionnews.com

Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as fall approaches

DETROIT – Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, and it sure does feel like it. Thursday will be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in months, with lows around 42 degrees. You can’t rule out a few areas north of Detroit getting into the upper 30s.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
MLive

After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI

