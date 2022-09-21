Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest at this local brewery with more than 25 German beers on tap
October is right around the corner, but did you know the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich are already underway? They start celebrating in the last two weeks of September and it lasts until early October. Well, one local brewery has also started its celebrations as well adding German cuisine to its...
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
First Watch restaurant brings its Million Dollar bacon to Novi, Ann Arbor
First Watch, a chain of breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants, opened a new location in Novi at 26054 Ingersol Road on Tuesday. An Ann Arbor restaurant is expected to open on Oct. 3 at 3059 Oak Valley Drive. These locations bring to 10 the number of First Watch establishments in Michigan. ...
Flint Area People Choose Best Local Ice Cream Shops
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
'Halloween' actor who played Michael Myers to help open haunted theatre in Birmingham
Actor James Jude Courtney, best known for the iconic role of Michael Myers in the "Halloween" franchise, will be in metro Detroit next week to cut the ribbon on a new haunted walk-through experience at the Birmingham 8 theater. The "Ghosts on the Balcony" experience at the historic theater, which was purchased by Emagine Entertainment last year, will be open through October. ...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
Out of the frying pan and into the freezer for Michigan, literally
Temperatures will fall as far as the 20s for some areas up north. Most of our area will wake up to mid-30s.
fox2detroit.com
Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Tv20detroit.com
‘There’s nothing left.' After decades of decline, Highland Park fights for a future
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — To tell the story of Highland Park is to tell a tale of two cities. There is the Highland Park that gave birth to the assembly line and forged the middle class, with schools and hospitals and homes that were the envy of the world.
HometownLife.com
Diane Roest, South Lyon's devoted Doll House lady and longtime business owner, dies
Diane Roest loved dolls as a little girl. That childhood passion carried over into adulthood as she shared dolls and her joy for toys with the South Lyon community for more than 30 years as the owner of Diane’s Doll House, a downtown anchor. Roest, who had endured several...
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as fall approaches
DETROIT – Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, and it sure does feel like it. Thursday will be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in months, with lows around 42 degrees. You can’t rule out a few areas north of Detroit getting into the upper 30s.
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
