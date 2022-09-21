Read full article on original website
Des Moines Business Record
Number of houses for sale in Des Moines area on the rise
More than 2,660 homes were listed for sale in the Des Moines area in August, the highest number since July 2020, data from the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors shows. The increase in listings comes as interest rates for mortgages continue their upward climb. On Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29%, Freddie Mac reported. The rate is the highest it’s been since October 2008, when it hit 6.46%.
Des Moines Business Record
34 new projects underway in Des Moines area, including 8 multifamily developments, football/soccer stadium
Commercial building permits valued at more than $125.5 million were issued in August for new projects in the Des Moines area, including eight new multifamily buildings, a review shows. In all, 34 permits were issued for new commercial projects in the 14 jurisdictions surveyed by the Business Record. Between Jan....
Des Moines Business Record
216-unit apartment project proposed near Raccoon River
A 216-unit apartment project called Union at Rivers Edge is proposed on a vacant site at 214 Jackson Ave., just a few steps away from the Meredith Trail and the Raccoon River. Architectural rendering by ASK Studio. A 216-unit apartment project proposed on a high-profile site south of the Raccoon...
Des Moines Business Record
Partnership releases findings of Inclusive Business Strategy Report
The Greater Des Moines Partnership will now begin the next steps of advancing inclusive entrepreneurship following a study looking at inequities that exist in small business ownership in the Des Moines region. The Partnership released its Inclusive Business Strategies Report this week on the research done in conjunction with Baton...
Des Moines Business Record
6 proposed DM workforce housing projects get state tax credits
Six proposed Des Moines projects that would provide workforce housing for area workers have been awarded more than $3.8 million in workforce housing tax credits through an Iowa Economic Development Authority program, the agency announced. The awards were among nearly $35 million in tax credits the state agency awarded to...
