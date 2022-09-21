More than 2,660 homes were listed for sale in the Des Moines area in August, the highest number since July 2020, data from the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors shows. The increase in listings comes as interest rates for mortgages continue their upward climb. On Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29%, Freddie Mac reported. The rate is the highest it’s been since October 2008, when it hit 6.46%.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO