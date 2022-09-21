ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes

It's no secret that South Dakota loves to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing. The weather may not be warm all year round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City leadership weighs what to do with downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City leadership continues to evaluate the best way to utilize the unfinished, multi-million-dollar parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls City Council and city administration discussed the beginning of those visions at Tuesday afternoon’s public information meeting. The mayor’s Chief...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls kidnapping thwarted by citizens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

A Hall Of Fame Venue

The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
VERMILLION, SD
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
LYON COUNTY, IA
