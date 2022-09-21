Read full article on original website
Related
New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes
It's no secret that South Dakota loves to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing. The weather may not be warm all year round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
Opening Date Set for Sioux Falls Leaf and Branch Drop-Off Sites
As we officially hit autumn on the calendar, we all know what's coming. Large piles of leaves and branches on our yards as our trees begin transitioning for the season. With that in mind, Sioux Falls has now set the dates and times for the city's leaf and branch drop-off sites.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
City leadership weighs what to do with downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City leadership continues to evaluate the best way to utilize the unfinished, multi-million-dollar parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls City Council and city administration discussed the beginning of those visions at Tuesday afternoon’s public information meeting. The mayor’s Chief...
Welcome to Fall! A Few Fun Facts About the Autumnal Equinox
It's finally here. The fall equinox happens today so it's ok to bring out the Oktoberfest beers and load up on firewood. The cooler temps are welcome after a few warmer-than-normal days in September and we're nearing sweater weather. When asked, more South Dakotans prefer fall as their favorite season....
How To Step ‘Out of the Darkness’ This Weekend in Sioux Falls
If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, that is not the way it works - - yet. Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up over the last decade and once again, nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.
Sioux Empire Man Is Largely Responsible For Rumble Strips
You've driven over those rumble strips along the side of the highway. You know what I mean. You're motoring along, enjoying the scenery, almost in a kind of a...daze. And then you hear it, the 'thump, thump, thump, thump' of that right side tire bumping along over the rumble strips.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls kidnapping thwarted by citizens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant.
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]
In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear. Now...
KELOLAND TV
Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
How Is Sioux Falls the Worst City for Chocolate Lovers in America?
If you've got a sweet tooth that needs to constantly be satisfied, Sioux Falls might not be the place for you. That's the verdict of a new study of the best cities for chocolate lovers in America. The list, compiled by LawnLove, ranks 190 places in the U.S. on things...
KELOLAND TV
Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
Vermillion Plain Talk
A Hall Of Fame Venue
The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
New Starbucks Opening This Fall Near North Sioux Falls Walmart
If you are like so many in my family, you are a Starbucks connoisseur, and every time another location is announced, it puts a smile on your face. Well, we have some good news for you... Another Starbucks location is coming to Sioux Falls and this time it will be...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 1