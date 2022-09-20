ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Pittman Commemorates The Best Place - For All Mural and Celebrates Artists’ Signing

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman welcomed residents, community partners, elected officials, and others to celebrate the completion of “The Best Place - For All'' mural at the Arundel Center located at 44 Calvert Street in Annapolis, MD. The mural is now the largest in the county, and features a collaboration between two well-known, local artists - Comacell Brown Jr. and Cindy Fletcher-Holden.
Heather DeBuse of Impact100 Greater Chesapeake

When Heather DeBuse originally moved to Annapolis in 2001, she immersed herself in community service by joining Junior League of Annapolis. After living in Pensacola, Florida, for three years when her husband, Mark, was stationed there in the Navy, she returned to Annapolis in 2015 and was excited about pursuing other volunteer opportunities in the community. She had developed an interest in volunteering at a young age and wanted to continue to dedicate her time to significant causes.
Leadership Beacons

How one-time students of Leadership Anne Arundel are, now, leading the organization, adapting to a changing world, and building community resolve. It was March 12, 2020. Kris Valerio Shock, newly hired to her position as president and CEO of Leadership Anne Arundel, the county’s premier leadership training and networking institute, was observing Law and Public Safety Day with more than 50 leadership students by visiting the Emergency Command Center in Glen Burnie, where county leaders go if and when some sort of crisis arises.
