When Heather DeBuse originally moved to Annapolis in 2001, she immersed herself in community service by joining Junior League of Annapolis. After living in Pensacola, Florida, for three years when her husband, Mark, was stationed there in the Navy, she returned to Annapolis in 2015 and was excited about pursuing other volunteer opportunities in the community. She had developed an interest in volunteering at a young age and wanted to continue to dedicate her time to significant causes.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO