Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupmag.com
Pittman Commemorates The Best Place - For All Mural and Celebrates Artists’ Signing
Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman welcomed residents, community partners, elected officials, and others to celebrate the completion of “The Best Place - For All'' mural at the Arundel Center located at 44 Calvert Street in Annapolis, MD. The mural is now the largest in the county, and features a collaboration between two well-known, local artists - Comacell Brown Jr. and Cindy Fletcher-Holden.
whatsupmag.com
Leadership Beacons
How one-time students of Leadership Anne Arundel are, now, leading the organization, adapting to a changing world, and building community resolve. It was March 12, 2020. Kris Valerio Shock, newly hired to her position as president and CEO of Leadership Anne Arundel, the county’s premier leadership training and networking institute, was observing Law and Public Safety Day with more than 50 leadership students by visiting the Emergency Command Center in Glen Burnie, where county leaders go if and when some sort of crisis arises.
whatsupmag.com
AAC Recreation & Parks Kicks Off Community Park Playground Initiative
Annapolis, MD- County Executive Steuart Pittman, Director Jessica Leys, and several excited children recently cut the ribbon at Davidsonville Park playground that has been renovated and received accessibility improvements. This is the first in Anne Arundel County Recreation and Park’s Community Park Playground Initiative, with seven to be completed this fall, one in each district. The renovations will later roll out to a total of 25 community park playgrounds all around Anne Arundel County.
whatsupmag.com
Fashion for a Cause
A crowd of more than 350 attendees had fun and raised generous funds during the 12th annual Fashion for a Cause, bringing in over $175,000 for Chesapeake Kids. Held June 2nd at Porsche Annapolis, the event raised funds and awareness for the Hospice of the Chesapeake program which supports children living with and affected by advanced illness and loss. The fashion show featured looks modeled by 28 community members modeling summer fashions and accessories provided by Annapolis clothing retailers. For 40 years, Hospice of the Chesapeake has been caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss. For more information, please visit hospicechesapeake.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupmag.com
October is Learning Disabilities Awareness Month
A learning disability is a brain-based condition that affects the way children learn how to read, spell, write, and/or do math. It’s not just about academic learning, though. A child with a learning disability may have difficulty with short term memory, with speed of processing information, and with executive functions (which includes planning and organization).
Comments / 0