A crowd of more than 350 attendees had fun and raised generous funds during the 12th annual Fashion for a Cause, bringing in over $175,000 for Chesapeake Kids. Held June 2nd at Porsche Annapolis, the event raised funds and awareness for the Hospice of the Chesapeake program which supports children living with and affected by advanced illness and loss. The fashion show featured looks modeled by 28 community members modeling summer fashions and accessories provided by Annapolis clothing retailers. For 40 years, Hospice of the Chesapeake has been caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss. For more information, please visit hospicechesapeake.org.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO