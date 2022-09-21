Read full article on original website
Pay It Forward This Fall: Top 14 Ways to Spread Joy This Season
“A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.”. It is officially the season of giving! However, contrary to popular belief, you don't have to donate a big sum in order to make a difference in a person's life. This Fall, I want to challenge folks on the South Plains to partake in little acts of kindness. Find ways to brighten another person's day and spread some joy! Here are some of the top small gestures that can have a surprising impact on a person's day, week, and year!
Lubbock’s Oddities Market Returns to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary
The Oddities Market, a pop-up market place for all things weird and wonderful, returns to celebrate its 1-year anniversary on Saturday, September 24th at 408 Ave. J. It will feature over 30 vendors with handmade items for sale. There will also be food trucks and a fire dance performance. In...
Get Your Weiners Ready: A Derby is Coming to Lubbock This Weekend
Calling all weiner loves, this brand new event in Lubbock will be perfect for you. This is definitely not something you see every day but the first ever Weiner Dog Derby is coming to Lubbock this Sunday and it will be an event you don't want to miss. If you...
Growing Up in Lubbock: Elementary School Edition
Disclaimer: I did not spend my entire elementary school career in Lubbock. I also attended school in Spokane and Austin. If anything, that gives me a better perspective because I can make a comparison to a different type of Texas school and school in a different state entirely. I also...
A New Coffee Shop With More Than 20,000 Drink Choices Is Coming to Lubbock
If you're needing a boost of energy and something new, this is going to be the place for you. We're excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
fox34.com
The first cold front of Fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way. A few...
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Top 10 Tips for Staying Sane With Kids at the South Plains Fair
The Panhandle South Plains Fair is a fantastic fall festivity that folks come to enjoy from far and wide. However, for those us with toddlers in tow, the enjoyment only seems to last so long. As we all know, the little tykes in our lives have a limited window before they transform into grumpy little ghouls.
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips
My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
Oh My Gourd?! Did You Know These Odd Facts About Pumpkins?
How much do you know about the gourd-geous gourds that grace your home each year? Check out the top ten surprising facts about pumpkins!. It is about to be pumpkin season! Do you know these interesting facts about the glorious gourds of Fall?. Top 10 Tips for Getting the Most...
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
everythinglubbock.com
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride
No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?
You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
A Wild September 21st in Lubbock With 31 People in Total Arrested
It's Friday eve, so I worked extra hard to get these mugshots ready for everyone today. I had a meetup at the South Plains Fair with some vendors but realized I had all the information I needed, so we canceled it but will be there tomorrow. If you see me tomorrow at the fair during lunchtime asking to take a picture of your food, just let it happen. It's for something important.
