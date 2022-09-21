Read full article on original website
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
5 Reasons You Might Never Receive a Stimulus Payment Again
Stimulus payments issued by the government in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic helped some Americans through rough financial times and allowed others to build savings accounts. Now that the...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Interest rates are shooting up. So why is your savings account still paying 0.13%?
Interest rates are rising, with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosting its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a target of 3.25%. But Americans hoping to profit from a similar rise in their savings accounts rates have been out of luck this year. To be sure, savings...
56% of Americans think the U.S. is already in a recession. These 4 steps can help protect your finances in a downturn
Both expert and everyday investors are worried a recession is coming. The good news is there are steps you can take now to limit the negative impact a downturn may have on your finances. Start by coming up with a concrete plan and writing it down, one expert says. The...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Does Paying a Little Extra On Your Credit Cards Really Make a Difference in Debt Payoff?
If you are working on paying down debt and can only afford to pay a little bit extra to your card, is it worth it?. Paying off credit card debt can be a challenge. Making extra payments can be helpful, and even a small extra payment can make a big difference.
Stimulus Update: Some Americans Are Getting a $3,284 Payday This Month. Are You?
Although this provision only applies to a small percentage of Americans, it's a nice windfall nonetheless.
The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal
The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
Student-loan companies are raising 'serious concerns' by offering refinancing options to borrowers that could make them ineligible for Biden's debt cancellation
Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for some federal borrowers. But some student-loan companies are offering borrowers the option to refinance to private loans. Doing so could block a borrower from getting federal relief, and the CFPB said it raises "serious concerns." While many might be rejoicing President...
What does the Bank’s interest rate rise mean for people’s finances?
From mortgages and the housing market to credit cards and loans, half-point increase will have an impact
After Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Democrats move to 'improve the lives' of borrowers with a bill to make future debt easier to pay off
Democrats introduced a bill to make student loans easier to pay off after Biden's debt relief. The bill would improve PSLF while lowering interest rates on new student loans. It would also limit interest capitalization, which Republicans have supported, as well. President Joe Biden may have enacted broad student-loan forgiveness...
30-year mortgage interest rates stick for third straight day | September 22, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
I’m a finance pro – seven ways to lower your car payment and boost your budget
AMERICANS paid a record-high average of $48,301 for new vehicles in August. With no end to the auto inventory shortage in sight, knowing how to lower your car payment is more vital than ever. Refinancing is the most obvious choice if you want to lower your vehicle’s monthly payment.
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
On The Money — Bank chiefs under fire for low savings interest rates
Lawmakers want to know why interest rates on savings accounts aren’t rising as fast as the Federal Reserve’s baseline interest rate range. We’ll also look at GOP resistance to a key priority for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and up to $45 billion in pandemic relief fraud. But...
Most Americans now say they are feeling the sting of inflation in their finances
A majority of Americans said last month that price increases were causing financial hardship for their households, a Gallup survey released this week found. That share, 56%, is up from 49% in January and 45% in November 2021. It includes 12% of respondents who described the hardship as "severe" and 44% who called it "moderate."
What to Do if Your Credit-Card Debt Is Growing
Nearly half of cardholders say they don’t pay off their credit-card bills each month, according to a survey. With inflation roaring and pandemic assistance from the government now a relic of the past, more people are turning to credit cards to pay their bills. A total of 48% of...
The Fed’s interest rate hikes just made the dream of owning a home even more out of reach
First-time home buyers are working against all odds to land their dream home amid skyrocketing housing prices, low availability, fierce competition, and ever-increasing mortgage interest rates. Today’s news won’t help. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by another 0.75% Wednesday, the fifth hike this year, in an attempt...
Savings window opens: Private student loan interest rates tumble for 10-year fixed-rate loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. During...
