Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa family makes history as the 1st successful tribal customary adoption
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A tribal customary adoption is when the state and tribe work out an agreement to place a Native American child up for adoption, with the expectation a nontribal member becomes the new parent. This is done without severing ties with the child's tribe. Bradley and...
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa
A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
A Nasty Pest Continues It’s Move Across Iowa & North America
Yes, unfortunately in addition to the spread of the Spotted-Lantern Fly, which I covered recently, we continue to fight, on all fronts, the Emerald Ash Borer; another Asian invader. And according to a recent report from KCRG TV-9, the invasive insect has now been confirmed in Mitchell County, Iowa for the first time. Infestation records from the Department Of Agriculture show the pest continues it's path across the state.
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
See Inside the Biggest Private Home in Iowa [PHOTOS]
This is the biggest house I have ever seen... I mean, in pictures 'cuz they wouldn't let scruffy old me within 300 yards of it. If I could peak inside, it would be hard to decide where to start exploring. Maybe one of the 8 bedrooms? I could check out...
Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season
When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
46 Cats Rescued from Iowa Home, ‘The Floor was Covered in Feces’
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) rescued 46 cats and kittens from an overcrowded home in northern Iowa on Wednesday. Reportedly, the ARL received a call saying that a family was struggling to take care of a multitude of sick cats. Upon entering the home, ARL’s Mobile Rescue Team...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac
That’s the winter weather warning from Sarah Perreault, senior editor for the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland. So find your snow boots, gather up the gloves and scarves, heavy...
Get the facts: Fact-checking the first campaign ads in Iowa Attorney General race
DES MOINES, Iowa — The general election is on Nov. 8 in Iowa. During the election, Iowans will have the chance to vote on the next attorney general. The nation's longest serving attorney general, Democrat Tom Miller, is being challenged by Republican candidate Brenna Bird. Bird launched her first...
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities said, belonging to a prehistoric Native American.
