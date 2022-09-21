ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CNBC

Olive Garden sales fall short, but parent company Darden stands by outlook

Demand for the company's two largest chains, Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, fell short of expectations during the period. CEO Rick Cardenas said inflation is weighing on consumers, particularly those in households with annual incomes under $50,000. Cardenas said Olive Garden is more exposed to low-income consumers. Darden Restaurants on...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Earnings Previews: Darden Restaurants, KB Home, Lennar, Trip.com

The three major U.S. equity indexes closed higher Monday. The Dow Jones industrials ended the day up 0.6%, the S&P 500 closed up 0.69% and the Nasdaq added 0.76%. Seven of 11 sectors ended the day with gains, ranging from 1.2% (consumer cyclicals) to 0.4% (communications services). The consumer staples sector closed flat.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon

FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Ford shocked investors just like FedEx — here's what Wall Street is saying

FedEx has found a friend in the camp of big, ugly third-quarter financial pre-announcements. The auto giant Ford warned of a whopping $1 billion profit hit late Monday in the form of higher parts costs, with the company blaming vendor inflation. Ford now sees third-quarter adjusted operating profits in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, well below Wall Street estimates for $3 billion.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs

Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) Delivers Mixed Q2 Numbers

Travel service provider Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) has delivered a mixed set of second-quarter numbers. Revenue dropped 32% year-over-year to $598 million but came in ahead of expectations by about $87 million. EPADS at -$0.05 though fell short of consensus by $0.07. The company witnessed a more than 100% year-over-year jump in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is Buying Quality and Momentum; 3 Stocks to Consider

Citigroup believes quality and momentum stocks will outperform the market, with Amazon, JPMorgan, and Domino’s pegged to the top of its list. Citigroup (NYSE:C) released a note last week stating that it expects the stock market to be picky over the next few quarters. Therefore, a portfolio drift into quality and momentum stocks would be investors’ best course of action. Three stocks that fit this description are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).
STOCKS
tipranks.com

What’s in Store for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) as Jana Discloses Stake?

Jana Partners disclosed a stake in FRPT stock. Jana’s stake implies that Freshpet could soon be an acquisition target. Shares of the pet food maker Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) spiked after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a 9.6% stake in the company. Jana has a reputation for investing in undervalued stocks, bumping up the share price with its turnaround strategies, and later putting up the company for sale to bigger rivals. This indicates that FRPT could soon be an acquisition target.
PETS
CNBC

Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations

The company held off on increasing its membership fees after reporting earnings that topped analyst expectations Thursday. Costco typically raises membership fees around every five years. The company said higher costs hurt its margins during the period. Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Drops After Business Update

IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares are tanking in the trade today after an update on its guidance for 2022. The digital health care company is eyeing $1+ billion in revenues by 2027. It has reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. Revenue is expected to land between $415 million and $420 million.
STOCKS

