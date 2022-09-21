CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez taunted Chicago fans after hitting a home run, and the Detroit Tigers won 7-2 Saturday night to push the White Sox closer to elimination in the AL Central. Cleveland has a magic number of one to close out the White Sox to win the division. Before Chicago lost its fifth in a row, the team announced manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. Báez hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. As he rounded the bases, the former Cubs star held his hand to his ear, stretched out his arms and made a chatter motion as fans booed him. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday. Doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 MINUTES AGO