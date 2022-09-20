Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect in a carjacking in Clintonville fled into some woods in Northwestern Wisconsin after stealing another vehicle. Seth Genereau remains on the loose. Officials warn he may be looking to steal another vehicle and for shelter. On Sept. 22, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office...
seehafernews.com
St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash
A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
Hit-and-run crash leads to 6th OWI charge for Wausau man
A 38-year-old Wausau man is facing his sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, a felony, after he allegedly smashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene of the crash. Police responded at about 8:38 a.m. Sept. 20 to 2235 Grand Ave. for a report of a hit-and-run crash, where a business owner reported a bumper and license plate to the east of an apartment complex. Based off tire tracks, police concluded the vehicle struck the concrete retaining wall behind a set of garages.
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
wiproud.com
Wisconsin bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle, deputies investigate
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison Thursday morning. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sept. 22 around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say the bicyclist, a 60-year-old man from Menasha, had died by the time they arrived.
WBAY Green Bay
Sun a factor in crash that killed bicyclist in Calumet County, investigators say
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 60-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison. At 7:02 a.m., Calumet County deputies were called to the scene at Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police searching for “armed and dangerous” robbery suspect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Oshkosh. Police say suspect Albert Smith should be considered armed and dangerous. Police were called to the report of a robbery in the 800 block of N. Main Street. At about 10:33 p.m. on Thursday,...
WBAY Green Bay
Victim of Marinette County crash identified; driver still missing
BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man suspected of driving a car involved in a fatal crash in the town of Beaver Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified Thursday as Juaquin Sanchez, 53. The sheriff’s office is looking for Jose Santos...
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in corn field
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Portage County believe they know the identity of a person found dead in a cornfield earlier this week. A body was found Wednesday afternoon in the town of Belmont by a farm worker. Authorities said the death at this time is being investigated as suspicious.
wearegreenbay.com
Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
No charges will be filed against homeowner who killed intruder
LOT OF BLOOD OVER HERE. WE GOT A VERY GOOD SET OF NEIGHBORS. TELL 12 NEWS THE DEADLY CONCLUSION TO A FRIDAY EVENING BREAKING SPREE HAPPENED AT THIS HOME ON 64TH AVENUE. KENOSHA POLICE SAY THAT INTRUDER FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE HOME AND ATTACKED THE HOMEOWNER. THEY THEN SAY THAT HOMEOWNER FOUGHT BACK AND KILLED THE INTRUDER AS IT WAS HAPPENING. SOME OF MY FAMILY MEMBERS HEARD A LOUD THUMP IN A SCREAM. ALFREDO MONROY LIVES NEXT DOOR. POLICEMEN WERE JUST COMING DOWN THE STREET. THERE WAS PROBABLY A DOZEN OR MORE POLICE OFFICERS HERE. YOU TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY. AND ESPECIALLY SEEING SO MANY POLICE VEHICLES, EMERGENCY VEHICLES WERE EVERYWHERE. IT WAS LIKE A RED GLOW THROUGHOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD. RESIDENTS ON CHRISTMAS LANE SAY THE INTRUDER STARTED ON THEIR TYPICALLY QUIET STREET DAMAGING VEHICLES. IT’S SCARY. IT REALLY IS. HOME SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE INTRUDER INTERACTING WITH AN ACROSS THE STREET HOMEOWNER. MINUTES BEFORE THE INTRUSION. OVER ON 64, NEIGHBORS TELL 12 NEWS THEY’RE TAKEN ABACK, BUT GLAD THE HOMEOWNERS WHERE THIS ALL ENDED ARE OKAY. I’M GLAD THAT THEY WERE ABLE TO DEFEND THEMSELVES AND KEEP THEIR HOME AND OUR NEIGHBORHOOD.
WBAY Green Bay
Two men arrested for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -Two men were arrested, accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Police arrested a 30 year old man and a 22 year old man. They are both accused of stealing from a business in the 1500 block of S. Koehler Street.
Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Stolen gun transaction leaves Racine man facing jail time
A Racine man could spend the next dozen years behind bars after he allegedly bought a stolen gun. Cyrus Andresen, 23, was charged Sept. 21 in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count each of receiving a stolen firearm and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison or up to $20,000 in fines.
2 hospitalized after FedEx truck, milk truck collide in Dodge County
RUBICON, Wis. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a milk truck in eastern Dodge County Thursday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highways P and N north of Rubicon. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old Franklin...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
hubcitytimes.com
Fugitives apprehended in Wood, Marathon counties
WAUSAU — The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
WJFW-TV
Portage County investigating suspicious death
BELMONT (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. According to a press release, the department received a call Wed., Sept. 21, regarding an individual believed to be deceased in a corn field. Deputies, and later the...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with stealing over $10k from person she was the guardian for
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after getting arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands from someone she was the guardian for. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tamara Sandoval is facing two charges related to stealing...
