Racine County, WI

seehafernews.com

St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash

A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Hit-and-run crash leads to 6th OWI charge for Wausau man

A 38-year-old Wausau man is facing his sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, a felony, after he allegedly smashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene of the crash. Police responded at about 8:38 a.m. Sept. 20 to 2235 Grand Ave. for a report of a hit-and-run crash, where a business owner reported a bumper and license plate to the east of an apartment complex. Based off tire tracks, police concluded the vehicle struck the concrete retaining wall behind a set of garages.
WAUSAU, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle, deputies investigate

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison Thursday morning. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sept. 22 around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say the bicyclist, a 60-year-old man from Menasha, had died by the time they arrived.
HARRISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

No charges will be filed against homeowner who killed intruder

LOT OF BLOOD OVER HERE. WE GOT A VERY GOOD SET OF NEIGHBORS. TELL 12 NEWS THE DEADLY CONCLUSION TO A FRIDAY EVENING BREAKING SPREE HAPPENED AT THIS HOME ON 64TH AVENUE. KENOSHA POLICE SAY THAT INTRUDER FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE HOME AND ATTACKED THE HOMEOWNER. THEY THEN SAY THAT HOMEOWNER FOUGHT BACK AND KILLED THE INTRUDER AS IT WAS HAPPENING. SOME OF MY FAMILY MEMBERS HEARD A LOUD THUMP IN A SCREAM. ALFREDO MONROY LIVES NEXT DOOR. POLICEMEN WERE JUST COMING DOWN THE STREET. THERE WAS PROBABLY A DOZEN OR MORE POLICE OFFICERS HERE. YOU TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY. AND ESPECIALLY SEEING SO MANY POLICE VEHICLES, EMERGENCY VEHICLES WERE EVERYWHERE. IT WAS LIKE A RED GLOW THROUGHOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD. RESIDENTS ON CHRISTMAS LANE SAY THE INTRUDER STARTED ON THEIR TYPICALLY QUIET STREET DAMAGING VEHICLES. IT’S SCARY. IT REALLY IS. HOME SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE INTRUDER INTERACTING WITH AN ACROSS THE STREET HOMEOWNER. MINUTES BEFORE THE INTRUSION. OVER ON 64, NEIGHBORS TELL 12 NEWS THEY’RE TAKEN ABACK, BUT GLAD THE HOMEOWNERS WHERE THIS ALL ENDED ARE OKAY. I’M GLAD THAT THEY WERE ABLE TO DEFEND THEMSELVES AND KEEP THEIR HOME AND OUR NEIGHBORHOOD.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Stolen gun transaction leaves Racine man facing jail time

A Racine man could spend the next dozen years behind bars after he allegedly bought a stolen gun. Cyrus Andresen, 23, was charged Sept. 21 in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count each of receiving a stolen firearm and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison or up to $20,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Fugitives apprehended in Wood, Marathon counties

WAUSAU — The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Portage County investigating suspicious death

BELMONT (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death near the intersection of 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. According to a press release, the department received a call Wed., Sept. 21, regarding an individual believed to be deceased in a corn field. Deputies, and later the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

