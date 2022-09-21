Read full article on original website
‘Woman Thou Art Loosed’ conferences end, but messages to continue
Bishop T.D. Jakes is saying goodbye to the hugely popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed” conference, which is holding its final...
The 9 Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta According To A Local Who Knows Good Coffee
Once upon a time, great coffee shops in Atlanta were all about coffee. Now, there are many variables in what goes into the making of a good place — location, aesthetics, friendly and talented baristas who can top a cappuccino with an Insta-worthy heart of froth, in-house roasted coffee beans that are ethically sourced (bonus if there’s a good cause attached to that) and of course, good drinks brewed to perfection.
New kiosk offers safer solution for city’s ‘water boys’
ATLANTA — A group that advocates for young people in Atlanta has a new solution for the city’s so-called “water boys.”. The water boys refer to teens who sell water at intersections around the city. The group, Helping Empower Youth, just opened a water kiosk in downtown...
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WGMD Radio
Georgia high school student dies during flag football practice
A high school student in Sandy Springs, Georgia, died on Wednesday during a flag football practice. Sandy Springs police declined to provide details to Fox News Digital, but said they “are working with the family and the school.”. The student suffered a “medical emergency” during the practice, CBS 46...
West Georgian
Brown Dog Eatery Food Review
Brown Dog Eatery is an upscale bar and grill located in downtown Carrollton. Brown Dog Eatery’s upscale reputation comes from its unique food items that you will not find outside of the Atlanta area. I ventured to Brown Dog Eatery last Thursday to enjoy their high end eats. I...
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Hogansville Hummingbird Festival is a charming, small-town street fest
The Hogansville Hummingbird Festival is a charming, small town street fest — and an easy drive for anyone living south of Atlanta. It takes place on Saturday, October 15th and Sunday, October 16th, 2022, in historic downtown Hogansville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10...
CBS 46
Top Hair Care Trends For Fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Celebrity Hair Stylist Glen Coco Reveals the Top Hair Care Trends for Fall. For more information visit: Augustinusbader.com. Sponsored By: Augustinus Bader.
Weber School mourns loss of student
A student’s family and The Weber School community is mourning the loss of a member of its senior class on Wednesday. Reports from CBS46 said that the student-athlete at the private Jewish school at 6751 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. Rabbi Ed Harwitz, […] The post Weber School mourns loss of student appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
bobcatmultimedia.com
Peachtree City Grapples with the “Fire Challenge” TikTok Trend
According to FOX 5 Atlanta, police arrested an unnamed 14-year-old girl who is suspected of setting fire to a Walmart in Peachtree City on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The blaze began before 7:20 p.m. in the paper goods section of the store. Investigators are puzzled as to whether the girl was...
thewarriorwire.org
A Sad Subtraction: Math Teacher Adrienne Carter Prepares to Leave NAHS
Every core subject needs a core teacher — and Adrienne Carter, a mathematics teacher at North Atlanta, is one of many stellar examples. However, after five years of teaching in the 11 stories, Carter is preparing to leave NAHS come the end of the 2022-23 school year. Beyond her sharp mind for addition and multiplication, Carter’s compassionate spirit and excellence in her craft make her a vital asset in education.
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
thecitymenus.com
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
Popular Georgia bakery, other businesses go up in flames
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Coweta County fire crews continue to monitor hot spots after a historic building went up in flames. It happened Wednesday evening. The Heirloom Bakery and several small businesses in Sharpsburg caught fire, destroying the buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia
There are plenty of great places to stay on Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of them are located within 20 minutes from the city center, so you won’t have to worry about traffic or parking. The best Airbnb in Atlanta have nice touches and unique features, and are close...
Eater
That Extremely Realistic White Castle on Edgewood Continues to Fake People Out
The White Castle that materialized last month next door to Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue is neither permanent, nor real. It’s part of a TV series set that, despite being widely reported as such by various news outlets over the summer, continues to fake people out driving by it on Edgewood.
