BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
Fox17
3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
abc57.com
Deputies arrest man on methamphetamine, cocaine charges
CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Cass County deputies arrested a 48-year-old on drug charges after they discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia at a residence on State Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, deputies performed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E....
Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting
Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.
Lansing man arrested after police chase
Michigan State Police troopers say they arrested a Lansing man after an attempted traffic stop.
19-year-old bound over in killing of Jackson teen
JACKSON, MI -- A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Jackson teen last year has been bound over to trial court. Jamarion Richardson, 19, of Jackson, has been charged with single counts of open murder and felony firearm relating to the Nov. 1, 2021 shooting death of Se’Dale Goodwin.
Police need help identifying suspect in East Lansing shooting
The East Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place on Sept. 2.
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to almost five years in a federal prison for using a stolen identity in purchasing 28 handguns, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. David Tillman Deloach, 39, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms,...
Driver pleads guilty to charges in crash that sent car airborne over US-131
DORR, Mich. — The driver that sent his car airborne over a US-131 exit near Dorr pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing came months after the original incident in January, which was caught on camera by a traffic cam near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131.
83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Lisle High School graduate in Kalamazoo, MI
The suspect was on conditional release for an unarmed robbery charge and had an earlier operating while intoxicated arrest the same month he was accused of crashing into Kaylee Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, records show.
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
2 on motorcycle injured in crash with minivan
Two people were hospitalized when a minivan collided with a motorcycle in Portage Wednesday night.
GRPD chief: Drive-bys increase risk of innocent victims
In May, the Grand Rapids police chief said he was worried about drive-by shootings hurting innocent bystanders. That's exactly what happened in Battle Creek Tuesday.
wtvbam.com
Suspect in Bronson robbery arraigned in Branch County District Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Battle Creek woman has been charged with unarmed robbery following an alleged incident Tuesday in Bronson. 32-year-old Hannah Alyson Sandler was arraigned on Wednesday in Branch County District Court following her arrest by Bronson Police. According to Branch County court documents, she is accused...
Fox17
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 5 years for buying 28 guns with stolen identity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for buying dozens of guns through the use of a stolen identity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan. We’re told 39-year-old David Tillman Deloach pleaded guilty...
Man charged in hit-and-run death of WMU student
A Kalamazoo man has been charged with two felonies in the death of a Western Michigan University student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
