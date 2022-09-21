ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Deputies arrest man on methamphetamine, cocaine charges

CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Cass County deputies arrested a 48-year-old on drug charges after they discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia at a residence on State Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, deputies performed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E....
Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting

Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.
Public Safety
Suspect in Bronson robbery arraigned in Branch County District Court

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Battle Creek woman has been charged with unarmed robbery following an alleged incident Tuesday in Bronson. 32-year-old Hannah Alyson Sandler was arraigned on Wednesday in Branch County District Court following her arrest by Bronson Police. According to Branch County court documents, she is accused...
