Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Presidents Cup proves Charlotte is golf country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Johnny Harris stands near the first tee box at the Presidents Cup a few hours before the opening ceremony, and smiles when I ask him about Charlotte’s stamp on the event capturing the attention of the golf world. Why? Because this one is different. “I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Chamber hosts Disney Institute in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 120 business and community leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement on Thurs., Sept. 22, at The Laureate Center in Kannapolis. The Disney Institute was presented by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce with title sponsors: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the City of Kannapolis.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Farmers Market Hosting Muscadine Day

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Several displaced after north Charlotte apartment fire

Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Charlotte Fire got the call...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Power returns to 3K customers after line fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte on Thursday due to a line catching fire. The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire

Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. Several displaced after north Charlotte apartment fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. One woman jumped from the second...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Perfect weather for the first full day of fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around on this first full day of fall, and afternoon readings will only get back to the middle 70s Friday, about 20 degrees cooler than Thursday!. Sunshine and cooler 70s today. Clear skies, chilly 40s for most tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Celebrate Culture and Community at the Concord International Festival on October 1st

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and El Puente Hispano are excited to welcome visitors and residents to Downtown Concord for the Second Annual Concord International Festival on Saturday, October 1. In just ten days, Downtown Concord will be transformed into a world mosaic of different countries and cultures where visitors can experience international foods, music, dance, crafts, games, and more.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Voting in Rowan County? Here’s what you need to know

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Board of Elections: The General Elections for “Federal, State, and County Offices” will be held on November 8, 2022, along with the following Election: ❖ Town of Rockwell Mixed Beverage Election. -All residents of the Town of Rockwell...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police hosts third “Cultivating Community Conversations”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) continues its series of in-person conversations with neighbors in various Salisbury communities thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of the energy company’s $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Massive tree falls on Bud Henderson Road in Huntersville

Three people were injured in this Wednesday morning crash. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people. Updated: Sep. 19,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Slight rain chances return Sunday before another dry workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak cold front will push through the Carolinas on Sunday and bring a chance for a few showers. After Sunday, more mild and pleasant conditions can be expected through most of next week. Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Tuesday: Mostly sunny,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fall temperatures arrive to set up beautiful weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall has arrived! High pressure over the eastern half of the United States will keep our area mild and dry for the first half of the weekend. Sunday will be pleasant for most areas but there will be a chance for isolated showers. Saturday: Plenty of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

