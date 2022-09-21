Read full article on original website
Related
Why Mom and Dad Won’t Kick Adult Children Out of the House
The pandemic seems to have released its icy grip on the U.S., but one covid-19 leftover effect is still very much in play -- adult children who moved in with mom and dad during the lockdowns won’t release their icy grip on the family homestead. Even more surprisingly, mom...
Why Adult Children Are Cutting Off Their Parents More Than Ever
Whether it's Megan and Thomas Markle or Britney and her teen sons, celebrity family feuds are having a moment. Nevertheless, with roughly 10 percent of Americans estranged from a parent or child, you very likely know someone in your own life with parental problems. Therapists and researchers believe that rifts...
My twin died by suicide. I’ve been too ashamed to talk about it – until now.
I haven’t been able to talk about my brother because of my guilt and shame in not being able to help him. But I want to find ways to help others.
STDs Are Increasing. Stay Calm.
STDs are on the rise in the US, with syphilis infection rates alone rising 26% last year, hitting the highest number of cases since 1991. The executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, David Harvey, said that the current situation is “out of control.“. It’s not just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KevinMD.com
My job security relies on another woman taking care of my children
“I’m taking another job,” said our nanny after my husband and I returned home from a rare date night. My immediate numbness was a sign that my mind, body, and soul knew what was about to change in my life. I had thrived over the past three years...
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
msn.com
Mom Shares Sobering Story to Empower Other Mamas to Trust Their Intuition
It's so hard to learn how to trust your gut as a new mother. You're never quite sure if your hunches are mother's intuition or just the irrational fear of an inexperienced parent. As a result, new parents turn to doctors for help...but sometimes, what the doctors say doesn't match up with mom's intuition, at least at first. As she explains in this video, @keywhit had a really bad feeling about what was going on with her 6-week-old son. His breathing didn't look right to her, and her thermometer kept saying he had a fever (even though the doctor said she just didn't have an accurate thermometer). Following her instincts, she took her son to the E.R., who tried to turn her away, too. But this mom pushed for more tests. And what happened? Not 30 minutes later, this sweet little baby coded. Thank god the family was still at the hospital when it happened (thanks to the mom's persistence).
intheknow.com
Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums
This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slate
“Dark Humor Is One of the Superpowers You Get With PTSD”
Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. In October 2015, Virginia Eubanks’ long-time partner, Jason, suffered a violent attack near their home in upstate New York. It took more than six hours of plastic surgery to rebuild his face and skull. A couple of months later, while his jaw was still wired shut, he suffered a second attack of verbal abuse on the street, including threats to kill him.
The Post and Courier
Guest column: Engaged parents help children learn
Parenting has always been an important responsibility. It is a challenge that must be taken seriously and must be mastered by parents and in a spirit of collaboration with teachers. Parental presence and support for the student and the teacher must be paramount. Parents get only one opportunity to parent effectively and meaningfully (even though parenting spans the lifetime of a child, from birth to adulthood and beyond.)
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
psychologytoday.com
Why It's Harder to Pay Attention When Adolescence Begins
With the onset of adolescence, more mental slippage (inattention) often occurs. Changes in the adolescent, and in her or his growing world of experience, create more complexity of life to encompass. The young person is not suffering so much from attention deficit than from attention overload. Parents can coach key...
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Relationship Happiness Last
More than half of people who are “very happy” with their marriage are very happy with life overall. The relationship quality of a married couple tends to decline over time. Thinking about conflict from a third-party perspective stops the decline in relationship quality for married couples. You’ve likely...
allnurses.com
Nurses Didn't Call Doctor
Specializes in Home Health,Peds. Has 18 years experience. All weekend, a patient had a heart rate of 120 to 150. Patient who is 65 yr old has an intensive history of tachy, dm, heart failure, severe obesity. Yet not one weekend nurse called the doctor. Their reasoning was since his parameters on the monitor are low bp 70, high Bp 155, it was OK because it was within parameters. I noticed it was high, like 140 to 150 when I walked in. When he was sleeping it was 140 to 150.
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
Futurity
Try it: Map rates how well your neighborhood protects cognition
Access to civic and social organizations, cultural centers such as museums and art galleries, and recreation centers may help protect against cognitive decline as a person ages, a new study suggests. A new interactive map allows you to plug in your address and assess how your neighborhood could support healthy...
psychologytoday.com
Recognizing and Repairing Relationship Distress Signs
Studies show that most people entering a relationship overlook flaws and place greater emphasis on their potential partner’s positive traits. A common sign of relationship distress is when one partner struggles to feel and express emotions, which can block connection. Feeling the need to be "perfect" in a relationship...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of nose cancer?
Nasal or nose cancer typically refers to tumors that start in the paranasal sinus or nasal cavities. It is relatively rare and can go undetected until the tumor is large enough to block the airway or spread beyond the nose. This article reviews nose cancer symptoms, diagnosis, staging, and more.
40% Of Americans Have Experienced the Mandela Effect—Have You?
The Mandela Effect occurs when large groups of people believe something happened a certain way when either the event didn't take place at all, or something happened completely differently than they believed.
ohmymag.co.uk
More younger women are getting heart attacks. Here are the common risk factors
More younger women are having heart attacks than before, a new study has shown. Researchers at Johns Hopkins were surprised to find that even as heart attack incidents were decreasing in older adults, the number of younger adults, especially women is increasing. Observational study. The study, published in the American...
Comments / 1