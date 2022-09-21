It's so hard to learn how to trust your gut as a new mother. You're never quite sure if your hunches are mother's intuition or just the irrational fear of an inexperienced parent. As a result, new parents turn to doctors for help...but sometimes, what the doctors say doesn't match up with mom's intuition, at least at first. As she explains in this video, @keywhit had a really bad feeling about what was going on with her 6-week-old son. His breathing didn't look right to her, and her thermometer kept saying he had a fever (even though the doctor said she just didn't have an accurate thermometer). Following her instincts, she took her son to the E.R., who tried to turn her away, too. But this mom pushed for more tests. And what happened? Not 30 minutes later, this sweet little baby coded. Thank god the family was still at the hospital when it happened (thanks to the mom's persistence).

