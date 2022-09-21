William Monroe "Bill" Tipton passed from this life and through the Gates of Glory on September 22, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on June 7, 1969 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to the late Carl Tipton and Evelyn "Sophie" Leonard Tipton Haislip. He was named for his dad's good friend and fellow musician, Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass music. When Bill was just a few weeks old, Bill Monroe took "Little Bill", as he was known by many people, onto the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and introduced him. Bill would return to that stage on multiple occasions to perform. Music was a part of Bill's life from his earliest days, often spending naptime in a guitar case while Carl and Sophie performed music. He grew up on the set at Channel 5, at Channel 17 and Murfreesboro 39 television stations and on many stages at live performances. Attending bluegrass festivals during his young years was a frequent occurrence that instilled a deep appreciation and love for bluegrass and gospel music and provided many opportunities for him to meet and play music with many well-known musicians. Bill was a talented multi-instrumentalist and singer, blending his beautiful harmony with others in the band. As a teen he began playing guitar with his dad's band on tv and as they traveled all over the south and beyond. Later with some close friends, he formed his own band playing at festivals around the area and other events including SPIGMA (Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America). He had many other friends with whom he enjoyed jamming. Bill made his primary instrument the mandolin following in his dad's and his namesake's footsteps. Over the years many others invited him to play music and he was always willing to share his talent. He instilled the love of Bluegrass to his children and grandchildren, and his musical legacy will carry on through them.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO