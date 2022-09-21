Read full article on original website
Assumption Dominates Pacelli, Improves to 5-1 and atop CWC-Small
The Assumption Royals moved to 5-1 on the season with a 41-6 drubbing of Pacelli in CWC-Small Football. “This was a great all around effort by our boys! So proud of how we dominated all 3 facets of the game,” explained Assumption Head Coach Jeff Sullivan. Nick Leberg gained...
Port Edwards Football Crushes Marion/Tigerton
The Port Edwards Blackhawks improved to 3-2, 1-1 in the 8 Player Central Conference, with a 52-6 win over Marion/Tigerton. Timmy Tranel completed 4 of 6 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and had touchdown runs of 35, 25 and 46 yards. Tranel also had 5 solo tackles and assisted on 3 others for Port Edwards.
Marshfield Volleyball sweeps Wausau West
Marshfield swept Wausau West in straight sets,25-9, 25-15, 25-16.
Thorp Football Shuts out Greenwood, Moves to 5-0
The Thorp Cardinals turned in a dominating performance Friday evening, shutting down Greenwood 65-0, moving to 5-0 and tied atop the 8-Player CWC-East standings for first place with Owen-Withee. Aiden Rosemeyer had two touchdown passes and rushed for a third touchdown. Logan Hanson rushed for 141 yards on 7 carries...
Newman Goes 2-1 at Tomahawk Volleyball Invite
The Newman Cardinals fell to Tomahawk and defeated Antigo and Prentice at the Tomahawk Volleyball Quad Friday evening.
Mosinee Football Races Past Rhinelander, Remains Tied for GNC Lead at 4-0
Mosinee picked up its fourth straight win, downing Rhinelander in Great Northern Conference Football 50-8. Mosinee—–14 20 16 0-50 Rhinelander- 0 0 0 8- 8 Mosinee-Kolton Cherek 37 pass from Keagan Jirschele (kick failed), 5:41. Mosinee-Davin Stoffel 35 pass from Gavin Obremski (Obremski run), 0:08. 2nd Quarter. Mosinee-Jirschele...
Auburndale Handles Marathon, Moves to 6-0, Tied Atop Marawood Conference Football Standings
Auburndale defeated Marathon 50-22 in Marawood Conference Football, moving to 6-0 on the season and tied for first place with Colby. Trayton Weber was 12 of 17 for 237 yards and two touchdowns for Auburndale. Aden Cherney led Auburndale with 5 receptions for 88 yards. Weber led Auburndale with 88...
Cadott Volleyball falls to Stanley-Boyd
Cadott fell to Stanley-Boyd in Cloverbelt volleyball, 16-25, 16-25, 24-26 We had a slow start to the match, struggling to keep serves in play and not getting the quality swings we wanted. We finally came together and battled the third set falling just short.
Colby Football Prevails in Low-Scoring Homecoming Win over Pittsville
The Colby Hornets prevailed on homecoming, collecting a 21-6 win over Pittsville. Colby had touchdowns from Mateo Lopez( 14 yd run), Tucker Meyer to Kaden Wiese(3 yards) and Caden Healy(8 yd run) Pittsville scored on a fourth quarter touchdown run by quarterback Jake Hardinger(8 yd run) Complete stats HERE. Colby...
Athens Outlasts Abbotsford in Five Set Marawood Battle
Abbotsford and Athens engaged in a Marawood Volleyball Classic, and when the dust settled, it was the Bluejays who prevailed in five sets, 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 15 kills and 19 assists. Savannah Epping paced Athens with 19 digs.
Marshfield Tigers Football Retains Sole Possession of First with Win over Appleton West
Marshfield improved to 4-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a 53-20 win over Appleton West Friday evening. Trevor Foemmel completed 9 of 13 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Foemmel had touchdown throws of 13 and 32 yards to Sam Meverden and a 16 yard pass to Luke LeMoine.
Amherst Outscores Weyauwega-Fremont in Shootout, moves to 4-0 and Tied for First atop CWC-Large
Amherst and Weyauwega-Fremont engaged in a shootout in a Week 6 top matchup featuring top teams in the CWC-Large, and it was Amherst who picked up a 57-40 win to remain unbeaten in the conference. Complete game stats HERE. Mathew Glodowski was 5 of 8 for 94 yards and a...
Stevens Point Takes Down Merrill in WVC 5 Set Battle
Stevens Point Takes Down Merrill in WVC 5 Set Battle
Stratford Wins Fourth Straight, Remains Tied atop CWC-Large Standings
A top matchup in Week 6 featured Stratford and Wittenberg-Birnamwood squaring off in CWC-Large football, and in a low-scoring game, it was Stratford who picked up a 14-6 win. Stratford got on the board in the second quarter with a Koehler Kilty 11 yard run. W-B moved to within one,...
Wausau West Improves to 5-1 with Win over SPASH
Wausau W.est jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead and then stayed the course the rest of the way, collecting a 27-17 win over Stevens Point. SPASH took its only lead of the game on a 33 yard field goal by Cameron Saeger. The Warriors then fought right back with...
Nekoosa Football Blanks Spencer/Columbus to Earn First Win of Season
The Nekoosa Papermakers picked up their first win of the 2022 season with a 36-0 whitewashing of Spencer/Columbus. Nekoosa outgained Spencer/Columbus 373 yards to 143 yards. Nekoosa scored on touchdown passes from Nash Krcmar to Brandon Wintiend(19 yards) and Jadan Hughes(9 and 42 yards) Jonathan Wenzel had a 7 yard...
Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis Drops Antigo, Moves to 8-2
Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis competed in a dual match against Antigo for the first time this season. The Tigers defeated the Red Robins 10-8 and improved their season record to 8-2. Singles matches were strong for the Tigers, winning 7 out of 12 matches. Singles winners for the Tigers:
Athens Football Flies Past Alma Center Lincoln in 8 Player Shootout; Kyler Ellenbecker tops 500 yards of Offense
The Athens Bluejays held a 52-30 halftime lead and proceeded to fly past Alma Center Lincoln in the second half, claiming a 74-36 victory. Kyler Ellenbecker had touchdown runs of 50, 27, 62 and 17 yards, and touchdown throws of 5, 15 and 24 yards for Athens. Ellenbecker’s record-breaking performance included 36 carries for 462 yards and 56 yards through the air on 5 of 8 throwing.
Thorp Volleyball Defeats Cadott
Cadott fell to Thorp in Cloverbelt Volleyball, 21-25, 17-25, 22-25
Latest rankings from Wisconsin State Country Coaches Association Includes Multipla Area teams
The latest poll from the Wisconsin Cross Country Coache Association has multiple area teams ranked:. Pacelli boys are #2, Phillips #8, #16 all in Division 3. Assumption girls are #1, Stratford #8 in Division 3. Complete rankings HERE.
