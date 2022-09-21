ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilman, WI

Port Edwards Football Crushes Marion/Tigerton

The Port Edwards Blackhawks improved to 3-2, 1-1 in the 8 Player Central Conference, with a 52-6 win over Marion/Tigerton. Timmy Tranel completed 4 of 6 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and had touchdown runs of 35, 25 and 46 yards. Tranel also had 5 solo tackles and assisted on 3 others for Port Edwards.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
Marshfield Volleyball sweeps Wausau West

Marshfield swept Wausau West in straight sets,25-9, 25-15, 25-16.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Thorp Football Shuts out Greenwood, Moves to 5-0

The Thorp Cardinals turned in a dominating performance Friday evening, shutting down Greenwood 65-0, moving to 5-0 and tied atop the 8-Player CWC-East standings for first place with Owen-Withee. Aiden Rosemeyer had two touchdown passes and rushed for a third touchdown. Logan Hanson rushed for 141 yards on 7 carries...
GREENWOOD, WI
Newman Goes 2-1 at Tomahawk Volleyball Invite

The Newman Cardinals fell to Tomahawk and defeated Antigo and Prentice at the Tomahawk Volleyball Quad Friday evening.
TOMAHAWK, WI
Mosinee Football Races Past Rhinelander, Remains Tied for GNC Lead at 4-0

Mosinee picked up its fourth straight win, downing Rhinelander in Great Northern Conference Football 50-8. Mosinee—–14 20 16 0-50 Rhinelander- 0 0 0 8- 8 Mosinee-Kolton Cherek 37 pass from Keagan Jirschele (kick failed), 5:41. Mosinee-Davin Stoffel 35 pass from Gavin Obremski (Obremski run), 0:08. 2nd Quarter. Mosinee-Jirschele...
MOSINEE, WI
Cadott Volleyball falls to Stanley-Boyd

Cadott fell to Stanley-Boyd in Cloverbelt volleyball, 16-25, 16-25, 24-26 We had a slow start to the match, struggling to keep serves in play and not getting the quality swings we wanted. We finally came together and battled the third set falling just short.
CADOTT, WI
Colby Football Prevails in Low-Scoring Homecoming Win over Pittsville

The Colby Hornets prevailed on homecoming, collecting a 21-6 win over Pittsville. Colby had touchdowns from Mateo Lopez( 14 yd run), Tucker Meyer to Kaden Wiese(3 yards) and Caden Healy(8 yd run) Pittsville scored on a fourth quarter touchdown run by quarterback Jake Hardinger(8 yd run) Complete stats HERE. Colby...
PITTSVILLE, WI
Athens Outlasts Abbotsford in Five Set Marawood Battle

Abbotsford and Athens engaged in a Marawood Volleyball Classic, and when the dust settled, it was the Bluejays who prevailed in five sets, 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 15 kills and 19 assists. Savannah Epping paced Athens with 19 digs.
ATHENS, WI
Stevens Point Takes Down Merrill in WVC 5 Set Battle

Stevens Point Takes Down Merrill in WVC 5 Set Battle
MERRILL, WI
Stratford Wins Fourth Straight, Remains Tied atop CWC-Large Standings

A top matchup in Week 6 featured Stratford and Wittenberg-Birnamwood squaring off in CWC-Large football, and in a low-scoring game, it was Stratford who picked up a 14-6 win. Stratford got on the board in the second quarter with a Koehler Kilty 11 yard run. W-B moved to within one,...
STRATFORD, WI
Wausau West Improves to 5-1 with Win over SPASH

Wausau W.est jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead and then stayed the course the rest of the way, collecting a 27-17 win over Stevens Point. SPASH took its only lead of the game on a 33 yard field goal by Cameron Saeger. The Warriors then fought right back with...
WAUSAU, WI
Nekoosa Football Blanks Spencer/Columbus to Earn First Win of Season

The Nekoosa Papermakers picked up their first win of the 2022 season with a 36-0 whitewashing of Spencer/Columbus. Nekoosa outgained Spencer/Columbus 373 yards to 143 yards. Nekoosa scored on touchdown passes from Nash Krcmar to Brandon Wintiend(19 yards) and Jadan Hughes(9 and 42 yards) Jonathan Wenzel had a 7 yard...
NEKOOSA, WI
Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis Drops Antigo, Moves to 8-2

Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis competed in a dual match against Antigo for the first time this season. The Tigers defeated the Red Robins 10-8 and improved their season record to 8-2. Singles matches were strong for the Tigers, winning 7 out of 12 matches. Singles winners for the Tigers:
MARSHFIELD, WI
Athens Football Flies Past Alma Center Lincoln in 8 Player Shootout; Kyler Ellenbecker tops 500 yards of Offense

The Athens Bluejays held a 52-30 halftime lead and proceeded to fly past Alma Center Lincoln in the second half, claiming a 74-36 victory. Kyler Ellenbecker had touchdown runs of 50, 27, 62 and 17 yards, and touchdown throws of 5, 15 and 24 yards for Athens. Ellenbecker’s record-breaking performance included 36 carries for 462 yards and 56 yards through the air on 5 of 8 throwing.
ATHENS, WI
Thorp Volleyball Defeats Cadott

Cadott fell to Thorp in Cloverbelt Volleyball, 21-25, 17-25, 22-25
CADOTT, WI
Latest rankings from Wisconsin State Country Coaches Association Includes Multipla Area teams

The latest poll from the Wisconsin Cross Country Coache Association has multiple area teams ranked:. Pacelli boys are #2, Phillips #8, #16 all in Division 3. Assumption girls are #1, Stratford #8 in Division 3. Complete rankings HERE.
MEDFORD, WI

