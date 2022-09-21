ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Dave Doeren Reacts to UNC Quarterback Drake Maye's Comments

Every adoptable animal deserves a permanent, responsible and loving home. These animals are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter. Act quickly as pets may only be held for a short amount of time.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
How to Watch: Georgia vs Kent State, Not on TV

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs return home to Athens this weekend, as they host an unranked Kent State team that is off to a 1-2 start to the season. With Vegas setting the spread at 42-points, with an over/under set at 59-points, according to DraftKings.
ATHENS, GA
Top 3 named for Newton School System's Teacher of the Year

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the top three finalists for Newton County's 2023 Teacher of the Year award. After reading essays submitted by each of the school system's 23 Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Conyers couple celebrates 71 years of marriage

Joan DeMarest Collins and Armand Collins celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterbury, Conn. They have four children: Elizabeth, Robin, David, and Mary Lou. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan is a retired homemaker and volunteer, and Armand is a retired manufacturing plant manager. Throughout their marriage, they have lived in six states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Georgia — finally settling in Georgia in 1997. They have been active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers since arriving in 1997.
CONYERS, GA
Newton County's insurance costs double due to large claims

COVINGTON — The cost of Newton County's property, casualty and liability insurance coverage has doubled over last year due to several large claims, including the settlement of two discrimination lawsuits against the Board of Commissioners. Total insurance costs have gone from $986,000 last year to $1.9 million. Travelers...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2022:. George Anthony Adams♦ , 52, Brown Bridge Road, Covington; failure to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2022. Maxine Nicole Reid♦ , 37, Clay Court, Conyers; simple battery.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Covington denies rezoning for build-to-rent development

COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council's decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.
COVINGTON, GA
Newest Conyers Habitat house to be dedicated Thursday

CONYERS — Carol and Donald Vaughn will soon have a new address to call home. Following a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony planned for Thursday, the Conyers couple will be handed the keys to the newest home constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Conyers/Rockdale Inc. The new one-story home has...
CONYERS, GA

