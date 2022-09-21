Read full article on original website
More rain Friday, widespread frost next week in Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard brings the weather in today's update for Minnesotans, and it's all about the beginning of fall, expanding drought, showers Friday-Saturday and then perhaps widespread frost and pockets of freezing around Minnesota. He also has the latest on Hurricane Fiona, which could be the most intense storm on record to slam into Nova Scotia.
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
More Details About Minnesota’s Swatting Calls
(Minneapolis, MN) — There were 14 swatting calls at schools across Minnesota, and police are all but certain they came from the same person. The BCA gave an update on its investigation into this week’s rash of calls about fake, active shootings at local schools. Investigators say schools from International Falls to Fairmont, and of course in the Twin Cities got calls. The BCA says Minnesota is not alone. Investigators say other states saw similar swatting calls, which gave them a heads-up the calls were fake.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
Governor Declares Saturday Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota
(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz has declared Saturday Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota. Saturday is National Public Lands Day, the first day of Take a Kid Hunting weekend and the start of Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season. “Minnesota has a rich tradition of hunting and angling, and a...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Finding Minnesota: Where better to go rock climbing than Minnesota's Rock County?
LUVERNE, Minn. -- How about rock climbing in Rock County of all places? In this week's Finding Minnesota, see why people come from across the country to scale the cliffs at Blue Mounds State Park.In the most southwestern part of the state, you'll find plants and animals of all shapes and sizes."This is kind of the gateway to the west," Chris Ingebretsen, park manager, said.There's prickly pear cactus on the ground, turkey vultures overhead, and even a herd of bison that roams more than 500 acres of land."We actually have a very large snake population. Nothing poisonous, but fox snakes,...
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Record heat in Minnesota has fingerprints of climate change
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the Minnesota weather forecast and a look at the fingerprints of climate change on Tuesday's record-hot temps around the state.
Is It Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.
Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
CO2 pipeline proposal draws mixed reactions in SW Minn.
A proposal to build a pipeline across five states to connect biofuel plants with permanent carbon storage is drawing mixed reactions in southwestern Minnesota, where one leg of the project would run. Under the plan put forth by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would funnel CO2 emissions from ethanol...
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
