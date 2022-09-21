OSLO, Norway -- Two-time Olympic skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal underwent surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, the Norwegian said Saturday. "I felt a change in my body. I wasn't sure what it was, or if it was anything at all. But I decided to have it checked out. I went to see a doctor, and was quickly transfered to the hospital where they confirmed what the doctor suspected. Testicle cancer," Svindal wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself in a hospital gown. "Tests, scans and surgery all happened very quickly. And already after the first week I knew the prognoses looked very good. All thanks to that first decision to go see a doctor as soon as I suspected something was off."

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO