BBC
Laver Cup: Novak Djokovic wins as Team Europe lead Team World
Novak Djokovic looked sharp as he thrashed US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup in his first appearance since winning Wimbledon. Serbia's Djokovic won the first set in 23 minutes before completing a 6-1 6-3 victory to put Europe ahead in London. The former world number one also...
BBC
UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Scottish road race routes announced
Edinburgh and Loch Lomond are the road race starting points for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, with riders finishing in central Glasgow. The 277.6 km men's event is on 6 August and begins at Arthur's Seat in the Scottish capital before heading west via Fife and Stirling. Once in...
Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!
Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
MLS
Cristiano Ronaldo left covered in blood after being whacked in face by Czech keeper in painful collision
CRISTIANO RONALDO was left covered in blood after a painful collision with Czech Republic keeper Tomas Vaclik. The Manchester United forward suffered the painful injury inside the opening 12 minutes of Portugal's Nations League clash after challenging for an aerial ball. Ronaldo collided with the leaping Vaclik, whose arms smashed...
Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogWith the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November,...
Tennis-Injured Raducanu retires in Korea, Ostapenko faces Alexandrova for title
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to injury during the Korea Open semi-final on Saturday, sending former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko to a championship clash against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Ironman Champion Daniela Ryf and the Curious Case of the Banned Wetsuit
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five-time Ironman world champion Daniela Ryf has admitted to having worn a banned wetsuit during the 2021 and 2022 Collins Cup team triathlons, as well as at the 2022 edition of Ironman Switzerland.
Soccer-Fifteen players threaten to quit Spain women's team if coach is not fired
MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fifteen players from the Spaain women's squad have threatened to quit international duty if their coach Jorge Vilda is not fired, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.
ESPN
Cyclist Annemiek Van Vleuten claims world championships win with elbow fracture: 'Maybe this is my best victory'
WOLLONGONG, Australia -- Annemiek van Vleuten surprised herself and the rest of cycling by recording the finest win of her career Saturday at the world road championships. Overcoming an elbow fracture suffered three days earlier, the Dutch great won her second world road race title with an attack in the final 600 meters that caught the other eight leaders napping.
BBC
Road World Championships: Zoe Backstedt defends road race title to add to time trial success
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt won the junior road race to complete a golden double at the Road Cycling World Championships in Australia. The Welsh...
BBC
Great Britain's Mark Swan and Rebecca Bedford win European Para-powerlifting golds
Great Britain's Mark Swan and Rebecca Bedford won gold medals on day one of the European Open Para-powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia. Commonwealth Games silver medallist Swan set a European record with a lift of 200kg to become European champion in the men's up to 65kg category. Bedford then beat...
Italy’s World Cup failure could be the last in a long line of big nation shocks
Rewind to March and Roberto Mancini was sounding bullish. “The objective is not to go to the World Cup, but to win it,” declared the Euro 2020 winner. Then along came North Macedonia. A play-off semi-final when Italy had 32 shots, failed to score and conceded in injury time meant that if Mancini is to head to the World Cup, it will only be as an observer.For the first time in their storied history, Italy will sit out consecutive World Cups. For the last, too, perhaps. If their recent underachievement reflects a freakish game against North Macedonia, Jorginho’s crucial missed...
UEFA
ESPN
Skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal undergoes surgery for testicular cancer
OSLO, Norway -- Two-time Olympic skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal underwent surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, the Norwegian said Saturday. "I felt a change in my body. I wasn't sure what it was, or if it was anything at all. But I decided to have it checked out. I went to see a doctor, and was quickly transfered to the hospital where they confirmed what the doctor suspected. Testicle cancer," Svindal wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself in a hospital gown. "Tests, scans and surgery all happened very quickly. And already after the first week I knew the prognoses looked very good. All thanks to that first decision to go see a doctor as soon as I suspected something was off."
BBC
World Superbikes: Rea second behind Bautista in Barcelona opener
Jonathan Rea worked his way through the field to finish second behind dominant winner Alvaro Bautista in race one of the Catlaunya World Superbike round. Bautista led throughout to claim his ninth race win of the season and extend his championship lead to 44 points. Rea was back in seventh...
World Cup: Biggest games of the group stage at Qatar 2022
The World Cup draw in Doha brought Qatar 2022 into even sharper focus and will have got plenty of mouths watering as the group stage fixtures became known and routes to the final can start to be plotted.The tournament begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December. It’s the first time the World Cup will be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn into Group B alongside...
FIFA
Atthaya Thitikul fires 10-under round to grab lead in Arkansas
Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul carded a blistering 10-under 61 Saturday to grab a one-stroke lead during the second round of the
NBC Sports
Vatican rider to make history at world road cycling championships
VATICAN CITY — A plain white helmet like the pope’s skullcap. The Holy See’s crossed keys seal stamped on his white and yellow jersey over his heart. “It’s an incredible honor,” Schuurhuis told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Australia on Friday. “I think the real emotion is still yet to come when I’m standing there at the start line.
Yardbarker
Watch: Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s World Cup Tune-up Against Honduras
Lionel Messi is showing he’s ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it’s likely his last tournament and shot to win the one trophy that has eluded him in his football career. Messi and Argentina had a tune-up match against Honduras to begin preparations, and the...
Serbia beats Olympic silver medalist Japan in World Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Jovana Nogic scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures for Serbia in a 69-64 win over Japan on Friday in the women's basketball World Cup. Yvonne Anderson and Kristina Topuzovic each added 12 points for Serbia (1-1), which used a 24-9 first quarter to take an early lead on the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists.
Nations League: Portugal beats Czechs, Spain loses to Swiss
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Diogo Dalot helped Portugal take control of its Nations League group by scoring his first two international goals in a 4-0 rout at the Czech Republic on Saturday. Spain blew its lead of Group A2 after flopping in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in front...
