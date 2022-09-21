ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Laver Cup: Novak Djokovic wins as Team Europe lead Team World

Novak Djokovic looked sharp as he thrashed US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup in his first appearance since winning Wimbledon. Serbia's Djokovic won the first set in 23 minutes before completing a 6-1 6-3 victory to put Europe ahead in London. The former world number one also...
TENNIS
BBC

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Scottish road race routes announced

Edinburgh and Loch Lomond are the road race starting points for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, with riders finishing in central Glasgow. The 277.6 km men's event is on 6 August and begins at Arthur's Seat in the Scottish capital before heading west via Fife and Stirling. Once in...
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!

Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annemiek Van Vleuten
The Independent

Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogWith the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November,...
WORLD
outsidemagazine

Ironman Champion Daniela Ryf and the Curious Case of the Banned Wetsuit

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five-time Ironman world champion Daniela Ryf has admitted to having worn a banned wetsuit during the 2021 and 2022 Collins Cup team triathlons, as well as at the 2022 edition of Ironman Switzerland.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Cycling#Australia#Italy#Wollongong#Dutch
ESPN

Cyclist Annemiek Van Vleuten claims world championships win with elbow fracture: 'Maybe this is my best victory'

WOLLONGONG, Australia -- Annemiek van Vleuten surprised herself and the rest of cycling by recording the finest win of her career Saturday at the world road championships. Overcoming an elbow fracture suffered three days earlier, the Dutch great won her second world road race title with an attack in the final 600 meters that caught the other eight leaders napping.
CYCLING
The Independent

Italy’s World Cup failure could be the last in a long line of big nation shocks

Rewind to March and Roberto Mancini was sounding bullish. “The objective is not to go to the World Cup, but to win it,” declared the Euro 2020 winner. Then along came North Macedonia. A play-off semi-final when Italy had 32 shots, failed to score and conceded in injury time meant that if Mancini is to head to the World Cup, it will only be as an observer.For the first time in their storied history, Italy will sit out consecutive World Cups. For the last, too, perhaps. If their recent underachievement reflects a freakish game against North Macedonia, Jorginho’s crucial missed...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal undergoes surgery for testicular cancer

OSLO, Norway -- Two-time Olympic skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal underwent surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, the Norwegian said Saturday. "I felt a change in my body. I wasn't sure what it was, or if it was anything at all. But I decided to have it checked out. I went to see a doctor, and was quickly transfered to the hospital where they confirmed what the doctor suspected. Testicle cancer," Svindal wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself in a hospital gown. "Tests, scans and surgery all happened very quickly. And already after the first week I knew the prognoses looked very good. All thanks to that first decision to go see a doctor as soon as I suspected something was off."
SPORTS
BBC

World Superbikes: Rea second behind Bautista in Barcelona opener

Jonathan Rea worked his way through the field to finish second behind dominant winner Alvaro Bautista in race one of the Catlaunya World Superbike round. Bautista led throughout to claim his ninth race win of the season and extend his championship lead to 44 points. Rea was back in seventh...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

World Cup: Biggest games of the group stage at Qatar 2022

The World Cup draw in Doha brought Qatar 2022 into even sharper focus and will have got plenty of mouths watering as the group stage fixtures became known and routes to the final can start to be plotted.The tournament begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December. It’s the first time the World Cup will be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn into Group B alongside...
FIFA
NBC Sports

Vatican rider to make history at world road cycling championships

VATICAN CITY — A plain white helmet like the pope’s skullcap. The Holy See’s crossed keys seal stamped on his white and yellow jersey over his heart. “It’s an incredible honor,” Schuurhuis told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Australia on Friday. “I think the real emotion is still yet to come when I’m standing there at the start line.
CYCLING
960 The Ref

Serbia beats Olympic silver medalist Japan in World Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — Jovana Nogic scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures for Serbia in a 69-64 win over Japan on Friday in the women's basketball World Cup. Yvonne Anderson and Kristina Topuzovic each added 12 points for Serbia (1-1), which used a 24-9 first quarter to take an early lead on the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy