-- A patent by the inventors Merritt, Sears ( Groton, MA , US), filed on March 16, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In this disclosure, where a document, an act, and/or an item of knowledge is referred to and/or discussed, then such reference and/or discussion is not an admission that the document, the act, and/or the item of knowledge and/or any combination thereof was at a priority date, publicly available, known to a public, part of common general knowledge, and/or otherwise constitutes any prior art under any applicable statutory provisions; and/or is known to be relevant to any attempt to solve any problem with which this disclosure may be concerned with. Further, nothing is disclaimed.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO