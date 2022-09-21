ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi

For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Nations League roundup: Giroud makes France history after sinking Austria

France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as Olivier Giroud became the oldest scorer in their history in a 2-0 home defeat of Austria. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a cool finish after beating five defenders following a perfect pass from Giroud, before the Milan striker scored a header from a pinpoint Antoine Griezmann cross four minutes later.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow

Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Women’s Super League fixture online and on TV

Arsenal are set to smash the Women’s Super League attendance record in their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.The current record is just under 39,000, set at a NLD in 2019, but the Gunners have said they have sold over 45,000 tickets for the blockbuster event. Ticket sales across the league have skyrocketed following England’s successful Euros summer.Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said of potentially breaking the record: “You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it’s amazing to see that translate into a record-breaking attendance - now it’s our job to repay that enthusiasm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic

The first international break of the season has got underway and over half of the Chelsea squad have been called up to represent their country, primarily in preparation for the Qatar World Cup in a couple of months time. An early setback for the United States saw Christian Pulisic pulled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets rejects Barcelona exit talk as false

Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets has dismissed speculation of him leaving the club this summer. Despite remaining as a guaranteed first team starter at the Camp Nou, he is into his 15th season in Catalonia, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022/23. Reports earlier this week, from Diario Sport...
MLS
Yardbarker

Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager

Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Frustrated Arsenal star now attracting interest from other English clubs

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu frustrated at a lack of game time and is now attracting interest from other clubs. Tomiyasu is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta opting to play Ben White in an unfamiliar right-back position. The Japanese international has been involved in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

