Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi
For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
Nations League roundup: Giroud makes France history after sinking Austria
France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as Olivier Giroud became the oldest scorer in their history in a 2-0 home defeat of Austria. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a cool finish after beating five defenders following a perfect pass from Giroud, before the Milan striker scored a header from a pinpoint Antoine Griezmann cross four minutes later.
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
Standoff between top Spanish women's football players and federation
The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement Thursday that it has received 15 emails from 15 players asking not to be selected and referred to the players having an issue with the national team coach Jorge Vilda and his staff.
Gareth Bale takes dig at Real Madrid as he thanks LAFC fans for ‘support’ and ‘making me feel at home’
GARETH BALE says it feels nice to be loved again after the traumatic end to his nine year stay at Real Madrid. And the Wales superstar hopes the regular football he is now getting with Los Angeles FC will put him in great shape to face England at the World Cup.
Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum
Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow
Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Women’s Super League fixture online and on TV
Arsenal are set to smash the Women’s Super League attendance record in their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.The current record is just under 39,000, set at a NLD in 2019, but the Gunners have said they have sold over 45,000 tickets for the blockbuster event. Ticket sales across the league have skyrocketed following England’s successful Euros summer.Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said of potentially breaking the record: “You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it’s amazing to see that translate into a record-breaking attendance - now it’s our job to repay that enthusiasm...
Argentina 3-0 Honduras: Messi scores twice as Argentina extend unbeaten run
Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina produced a comfortable 3-0 win over Honduras to extend their unbeaten run to 34 games. The 35-year-old was at the centre of the action for the opener, lobbing the ball over the defence to Papu Gomez, who gifted Lautaro Martinez a tap-in. Messi doubled...
Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic
The first international break of the season has got underway and over half of the Chelsea squad have been called up to represent their country, primarily in preparation for the Qatar World Cup in a couple of months time. An early setback for the United States saw Christian Pulisic pulled...
'Unbelievable'- Juventus Legend Giorgio Chiellini Praises Manchester City Defender
Juventus and Italian football legend Giorgio Chiellini has singled a certain Manchester City defender out for praise in a recent interview.
Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games
Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
Sergio Busquets rejects Barcelona exit talk as false
Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets has dismissed speculation of him leaving the club this summer. Despite remaining as a guaranteed first team starter at the Camp Nou, he is into his 15th season in Catalonia, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022/23. Reports earlier this week, from Diario Sport...
Liverpool keen on €30m midfielder but Real Madrid ‘planning’ offer for him confirms Konur & Liberman
Liverpool are said to have Joao Gomes in their sights ahead of the January transfer window, though, judging by a reliable source it seems unlikely a move will come from the Reds so early in the season. According to tweets from both Ekrem Konur and ESPN’s Martin Liberman, it seems...
Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager
Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
Frustrated Arsenal star now attracting interest from other English clubs
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu frustrated at a lack of game time and is now attracting interest from other clubs. Tomiyasu is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta opting to play Ben White in an unfamiliar right-back position. The Japanese international has been involved in...
Soccer-Netherlands trip the perfect preparation for World Cup, says Martinez
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said their trip to face the Netherlands is the perfect preparation for the World Cup because of the intense rivalry between the teams.
Mutiny in Spain squad as 15 footballers refuse to play in bid to oust head coach
The Spanish women’s national team was plunged into crisis on Thursday night when 15 players declared themselves unavailable for selection for as long as Jorge Vilda continues as head coach. Each of the players have written to the Spanish Federation (RFEF) insisting that the situation with the coach, who...
