Arsenal are set to smash the Women’s Super League attendance record in their North London derby against Tottenham on Saturday.The current record is just under 39,000, set at a NLD in 2019, but the Gunners have said they have sold over 45,000 tickets for the blockbuster event. Ticket sales across the league have skyrocketed following England’s successful Euros summer.Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said of potentially breaking the record: “You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it’s amazing to see that translate into a record-breaking attendance - now it’s our job to repay that enthusiasm...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO