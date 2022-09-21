West Virginia reaches $147.5M opioid case settlements with pharmacies [Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.]

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara should reject Allstate's proposed $165 million. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO