West Virginia reaches $147.5M opioid case settlements with pharmacies [Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.]

Investigators at University of Southern Florida Describe Findings in Managed Care (Factors Associated With Medicaid Participation Among Infants Born With Birth Defects In Texas, 2010-2014): Managed Care
-- Researchers detail new data in Managed Care. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Birth defects are major contributors to healthcare resource use, disability, and mortality, particularly during the perinatal period. As the nation’s public insurance program for low-income individuals, Medicaid funds a large proportion of healthcare costs associated with birth defects.”
State picks three plans for Medicaid contracts State picks two current, one new health plan for Medicaid managed care contracts
LINCOLN - Nebraska officials announced Friday that they have chosen three health plans to manage the bulk of the state's. , have current contracts with the state. but provides Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in several other states. "We're excited to work with these three health plans...
Bill eliminating patient costs for certain cancer tests, screenings clears Pa. Senate committee
HARRISBURG — Separate bills that would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for certain genetic testing and supplemental breast cancer screenings moved through the. committee on Banking & Insurance this week and are in line for a potential vote by the upper house of the. General Assembly. . Both the. House and...
ACA costs to rise by 6.6% COVID pandemic, inflation mean Md. consumers will pay more for Obamacare
Those who buy their own health insurance in Maryland will pay an average of 6.6% more next year, about 4.4% less than the carriers requested, according to the. , which approved the increases. State agency officials said in May when insurers asked for the increases that they expected coronavirus pandemic-related...
Hudson Valley properties at center of AG suit
Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) New York Attorney General Leticia James' civil fraud lawsuit against former President. , three of his children, and several Trump companies and employees alleges longstanding schemes to inflate the value of his enterprises to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurance companies. These schemes played out...
PA Supreme Court’s medical malpractice rule change will impact patients and health care
Gettysburg Times, The (PA) Twenty years ago, medical malpractice insurance premiums across the commonwealth were skyrocketing. As a result, many doctors were discontinuing or reducing the number of high-risk procedures and surgeries they performed, and our state had difficulty recruiting and retaining physicians. Thankfully, this was able to be corrected through legislation. Unfortunately, now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wants to reinstitute rules that threaten health care accessibility and affordability, a decision with hefty consequences.
EDITORIAL: Medicaid expansion helped Maine see large drop in people without insurance [Bangor Daily News, Maine]
Sep. 22—The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Maine. had the largest drop in the percentage of people without health insurance in the country over the past two...
Question 2 – Should dental insurers spend more on care?
Patriot Ledger, The (Quincy, MA) Massachusetts voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot. Question 2 deals with dental insurance. Question 2 asks voters to decide whether insurance companies should be obliged to spend 83% of premium dollars on patient care. Massachusetts. already requires health insurance companies to allocate...
'Roller coaster ride'
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) — Barry Gilway , president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a "roller coaster ride" for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. Citizens last week reached 1.055 million policies —...
Consumer Watchdog Calls On Insurance Commissioner Lara To Reject Allstate's Job-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination, Adopt Regulations To Stop The Practice Industrywide
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara should reject Allstate's proposed $165 million. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.
Mass. ballot Question 2 may overhaul dental insurance premiums [masslive.com]
Massachusetts residents can vote to nix potential administrative waste on their dental insurance premiums through a ballot referendum this November, but a new analysis warns consumers may not necessarily see a major impact — even if the question succeeds at the polls. Question 2 on the general election ballot...
How much of your dental insurance premium goes in your mouth?
Milford Daily News, The (MA) "We encourage voters across Massachusetts to vote YES on Question 2 to improve access to quality dental care and better dental benefits." voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot: Question 1 deals with taxing high-income earners, Question 2 with dental insurance, Question 3 with liquor licensing laws and Question 4 with who is allowed to apply for a.
US mortgages highest since 2008, Florida home sales dropping
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As mortgage rates continue to rise, the housing market in the United States. is adjusting. The latest measure of the interest rate on a 30 year fixed rate mortgage hit 6.29% Thursday. For the third time in 2022,. Federal...
