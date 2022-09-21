ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

WSVN-TV

South Florida sends support for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida continues to support Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. Miami-Dade County partnering with Global Empowerment Mission to accept donations for relief efforts. Michael Capponi, the founder of the organization, mentioned the kind of donations they need. “Nonperishable goods, at this point, are key and obviously...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO’s new K-9 will provide emotional support to victims of abuse

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has introduced a furry new addition to the family. K-9 Maggie will work alongside a detective in the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division. The 2-year-old Labrador will provide emotional support to children when they give statements about sexual...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Much of the southern half of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a ...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

11 year old missing from school in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

2 people OK after boat capsizes near Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel capsized on local waters, tossing two boaters into the water. Miami-Dade Police was among the departments that responded to the incident two miles east of Matheson Hammock Park & Marina, in Coral Gables, Friday afternoon. Aviation units captured the scene after a man...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Peter Antonacci, chief state election investigator, former Broward elections supervisor, dies

Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday. Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a Democratic former attorney general. Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. “He was a dedicated, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Special Report: The Housing Crisis

Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

'Countdown 2 Zero' adoption event kicks off this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is kicking off its ninth annual "Countdown 2 Zero" adoption event starting this Saturday. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "The Countdown 2 Zero pet adoption event is really the biggest celebration in Palm Beach County,"...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Community Policy