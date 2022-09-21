Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
South Florida sends support for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida continues to support Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. Miami-Dade County partnering with Global Empowerment Mission to accept donations for relief efforts. Michael Capponi, the founder of the organization, mentioned the kind of donations they need. “Nonperishable goods, at this point, are key and obviously...
WSVN-TV
BSO’s new K-9 will provide emotional support to victims of abuse
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has introduced a furry new addition to the family. K-9 Maggie will work alongside a detective in the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division. The 2-year-old Labrador will provide emotional support to children when they give statements about sexual...
cw34.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
Click10.com
30 dogs, cats from Puerto Rico arrive in South Florida, need loving homes
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Thirty dogs and cats arrived to Miami International Airport Wednesday morning from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona tore through the island. The animals -- 20 dogs and 10 cats -- were taken in by the Humane Society of Broward County from the Save-A-Sato rescue group in San Juan.
Click10.com
Pembroke Park talks to Miramar about policing; bad blood with BSO boils over plan B
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s interim police chief tells Local 10 News he’s confident the town won’t have a gap in police service once the town’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Oct. 1, but, as of Friday, there’s still no plan in place to provide law enforcement services to the town of about 6,000 people.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path
Much of the southern half of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a ...
Miami New Times
Tropical System Forecast to Strengthen Into Hurricane With Florida in Its Sights
After Hurricane Fiona ripped through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, leaving widespread destruction in its wake, another tropical storm system is now brewing in the Caribbean –– and could hit Florida as early as next week. Tropical Depression Nine, which developed in the Caribbean early Friday, is...
WSVN-TV
Broward County commissioners scheduled to vote on smoking ban bill
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale city leaders are meeting to discuss a ban on smoking and vaping. The prohibition would only be in public parks and beaches. Health officials said smoking is a known health hazard and second-hand smoke can cause cancer. The law will not go into...
Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week
The Caribbean Sea is brewing a tropical cyclone that has the Florida Peninsula in its crosshairs, and forecasters warning of a rapid intensification that could slingshot the system to major hurricane strength as it nears the Sunshine State. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the disturbance dubbed Tropical Depression Nine was still gaining strength...
Palm Beach Sheriff's Deputy Helps Homeless Family Living Out Of A Van
Deputy Kenneth Torrence discovered the family of eight in and around a van in a parking lot in Greenacres, then bought them breakfast, groceries and helped to place them in a hotel.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for man who placed phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who, they said, placed a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale, and investigators said he has a prior history of preying on women. Surveillance video from the Walmart, located...
cw34.com
11 year old missing from school in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
WSVN-TV
2 people OK after boat capsizes near Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A vessel capsized on local waters, tossing two boaters into the water. Miami-Dade Police was among the departments that responded to the incident two miles east of Matheson Hammock Park & Marina, in Coral Gables, Friday afternoon. Aviation units captured the scene after a man...
Peter Antonacci, chief state election investigator, former Broward elections supervisor, dies
Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday. Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a Democratic former attorney general. Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. “He was a dedicated, ...
bocamag.com
Special Report: The Housing Crisis
Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
NBC Miami
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nursing academy has first in-person graduation in years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For quite a while, the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations has had to hold its graduations virtually. However, Thursday was different, as they had their first in-person gradation in nearly two years. Since the...
Click10.com
‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
WPBF News 25
'Countdown 2 Zero' adoption event kicks off this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is kicking off its ninth annual "Countdown 2 Zero" adoption event starting this Saturday. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "The Countdown 2 Zero pet adoption event is really the biggest celebration in Palm Beach County,"...
