Business

InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best to Sponsor and Present Insurance Market Outlooks and Trend Analysis at American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s Annual Meeting

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in conjunction with the American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s (APCIA) Annual Meeting, on. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. , at. 2 p.m. CDT. at the. Hilton Anatole. in. Dallas. . AM Best also...
InsuranceNewsNet

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES MELISSA CIRCELLI AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today announced.
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to La Capitale General Insurance Inc., La Capitale Civil Service Insurer Inc.; Affirms Credit Ratings of Certain Beneva Inc. Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. La Capitale General Insurance Inc. (. La Capitale General Insurance. ). In addition, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and...
InsuranceNewsNet

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On September 23, 2022 , Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (the. its 7.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Subordinated Debentures due 2052 (the "2052. Debentures"). The 2052 Debentures were issued pursuant to an Indenture, dated as. of. August 21, 2012. (the "Base Indenture"), by and...
InsuranceNewsNet

Soft Market Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Liberty Mutual, Farmers Insurance, American Family Insurance: Soft Market Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Soft Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Timing of Special General Meeting

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) announced today that a special general meeting of its shareholders has been called for. November 9, 2022. . Background – Brookfield Arrangement. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”)...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems, devices, and methods for parallelized data structure processing (USPTO 11436281): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Merritt, Sears ( Groton, MA , US), filed on March 16, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In this disclosure, where a document, an act, and/or an item of knowledge is referred to and/or discussed, then such reference and/or discussion is not an admission that the document, the act, and/or the item of knowledge and/or any combination thereof was at a priority date, publicly available, known to a public, part of common general knowledge, and/or otherwise constitutes any prior art under any applicable statutory provisions; and/or is known to be relevant to any attempt to solve any problem with which this disclosure may be concerned with. Further, nothing is disclaimed.
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Jupiter Insurance Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. (Jupiter) (Guernsey), a captive of BP p.l.c. (bp), an integrated global energy company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect...
InsuranceNewsNet

Medical Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Aviva, Allianz: Medical Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Medical Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Sompo Japan Nipponkoa,
InsuranceNewsNet

Motorcycle Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Farmers Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Munich Re Group

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Online Medical Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Progressive, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Medical Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsuranceNewsNet

GHY Current Earnings

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Proxy Voting Recordsopens in a new window | Audit Committee Charter | Directors/Trusteesopens in a new window |. | Form 5500 | Nominating & Governance Committee Charter | Compliance Committee Charteropens in a new window | Sales Load Breakpoints | Customer Loginopens...
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance Carriers Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Aegon, UnitedHealth: Health Insurance Carriers Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health Insurance Carriers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are UnitedHealth,
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Delvag Versicherungs-AG

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The ratings reflect Delvag’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
