Bartender shares ingenious solution to dealing with unpaying customers: 'You handled that so well'

Trigger Warning: The following story contains details of crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community which can be disturbing for readers.

"I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal," Darion Minden, a representative of the German association of fan groups bravely announced to the Qatar Ambassador. He was criticizing the anti-LGBTQIA+ laws of Qatar at a human rights conference that the German Football Association organized on Monday in Frankfurt, Germany, per LGBTQ Nation .

Qatar, which is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning in the month of November, is being questioned for its barbaric laws against the queer community. Concerns have been raised for the welfare of the queer community during the 2022 World Cup. Speaking with the ambassador of Qatar, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, at the conference Miden stated, "So, please get used to it, or stay out of football. Because the most important rule in football is, football is for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re lesbian, if you’re gay. It’s for everyone. For the boys. For the girls. And for everyone in between."

He continued by urging to abolish anti-LGBTQIA+ laws in Qatar. "So, abolish the death penalty. Abolish all of the penalties regarding sexual and gender identity," he said. In conclusion, Minden said, "The rule that football is for everyone is so important. We cannot allow you to break it, no matter how rich you are. You're more than welcome to join the international football community and also, of course, host a big tournament. But in sports, it is how it is. You have to accept the rules."

People from the LGBTQIA+ community have fought for basic human rights for decades but continue to face resistance from various governments around the world. Qatar penalizes homosexuality with the death penalty, per Equaldex . The form of penalties varies around the country with the most intense being stoned to death. Authorities prohibit things related to gender identity and sexual orientation in popular media. According to those subjected to government repression, people are arrested based on their internet activities, per Human Rights Watch .

Despite the torturous laws for their own citizens, Qatar has promised to welcome LGBTQIA+ foreigners during the 2022 World Cup, per Washington Blade . Al Thani was guaranteed a chance to answer, but that part of the conference wasn't televised as it was off-limits to the general public and the press media. Even though the event was headlined "Sport and Human Rights," Al Thani allegedly complained to those in attendance that the World Cup was being distracted by the human rights problem. He said, "We all care about human rights. But I would have enjoyed (it) more if I saw some concentration not only on just one subject but the enjoyment of football and the football effect on people around the world."

Dr. Nasser Mohamed, a gay Qatari doctor living in San Francisco, has initiated a petition asking FIFA and Qatar to uphold the rights of LGBTQ residents and tourists in Qatar. The petition's website mentions that Qatar, "is a dangerous place to be LGBT+." It further adds, "To be LGBT+ in Qatar means living in constant fear for your health, safety and even your life. "

Casey Stoney, a former English women's football player who is openly lesbian, criticized FIFA for choosing Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup in 2014 and vowed not to attend. After multiple stories on LGBTQ topics were suppressed from The New York Times' international edition in Qatar and other nations, FIFA started an inquiry .

Eight World Cup teams, including England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Wales, have announced that their players will wear anti-discrimination armbands to draw attention to the problem of human rights in Qatar. Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, a top Interior Ministry official in charge of the football tournament's security, warned potential guests in April that rainbow flags may be stripped away "for their protection." More recently, even single straight soccer fans began complaining that they couldn't get hotel rooms because of the nation's prohibition of extramarital sex.

Like most people who go viral online, Marc Daniels' rise to social media fame as the internet's favorite "Daderina" was completely unexpected. All he'd thought about in that now-legendary moment was to help and empower his then two-year-old daughter Bella to get over her stage fright. "Bella was super excited to dance that day. She adored her costume. She loves to dress up so she was in her element. She kept talking about how much she wanted to dance on stage," the father-of-three said, recalling the 2018 incident in an interview with Daily Mail last year. "On the drive to the theatre, we promised to buy the girls ice cream after they finished their dress rehearsal. Unfortunately, the pre-ballet class had to wait about an hour before it was their turn to go on stage. By that point, Bella was ready to leave because her mind was fixed on getting ice cream."

Daniels' wife, Kim, was backstage at the Earl Cameron Theatre in Hamilton, Bermuda, with Bella and her older sister, Giada (who was 4 at the time). "My husband was holding our youngest daughter, Suri. I was able to tend to the older girls backstage, but it was a long wait. That's why the tantrum started," she told The Washington Post . "Bella started marching on stage, so I thought she wanted to go for it. But she demanded Daddy. I thought, 'Wait! Mommy has been here for an hour!'" Daniels, a lawyer, zipped across the stage with his then-8-month-old daughter in hand, hoping to stand in the wings next to Bella and coach his daughter from the sidelines.

"I went with the goal of trying to soothe and encourage her," he explained. "I did not want to pull her offstage away from her sister and single her out from the other girls and boys." Wanting Bella to have a good time that day despite the emotions she was going through, Daniels jumped in, Suri in tow, pirouetting and gracefully balancing on one leg along with the rest of the tutu line following the teacher's choreography. Daniels was in court the next day when Kim informed him that a video of him dancing on stage with the tiny ballerinas was going viral online. The family shared that they received messages from many saying the moment reminded them of their own experiences with their fathers.

When it came time for her final performance a few days later, Bella didn't need her Daderina on stage with her. "We were really proud that she wanted to do the performance on her own and showcase her talent, particularly as I did not want to become the focus of the show, especially for the other parents, and especially in light of all of the publicity. However, I wore the same red Pumas to execute the toe point, just in case," Daniels revealed. Kim added: "We had front-row seats so she could see us making eye contact. She looked confident and brave."

"Learning CPR was such a waste of time," said no one ever. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), immediate CPR or Cardiopulmonary resuscitation can double or triple a person's chances of survival after cardiac arrest as it helps maintain blood flow to the brain and other vital organs until the heart is shocked back into a normal rhythm by emergency medical responders or with an automatic defibrillator (AED). In other words, acting swiftly and knowledgeably is key. Unfortunately, not many are trained in conventional CPR, which involves chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth breaths given at a ratio of 30:2, respectively. However, there is still something all of us can do as a bystander to help save someone's life: hands-only CPR, which involves giving chest compressions alone.

The first step to administering hands-only CPR if someone collapses suddenly is to call 911 and then check to see whether the individual is responsive and breathing. Then, place your hands, one over the other, on the center of their chest and push hard and fast at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute at a depth of at least 2 inches. Although getting the tempo right can be a bit tricky, there's an easy hack to help with this. Match your compressions to the tempo of a song that's 100–120 beats per minute; songs like "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees or "Work It" by Missy Elliott.

There are many more hits—both old and new—that fall in the same beat range. From "Dancing Queen" by ABBA and "MMMBop" by Hanson to "Sorry" by Justin Bieber and even "Baby Shark." Since people are more likely to remember the correct pace when trained to give compressions to the beat of a familiar song, a few years ago, the NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital decided to use this nifty little trick to curate an entire Spotify playlist of other hot jams to help music lovers successfully perform CPR.

someone: oh no Jim is dying oh god please help

"I learned how to do CPR today so now I know how to save your life but more importantly I found out New York Presbyterian Hospital maintains a Spotify playlist of songs that are the right beat to time CPR compressions to and it is on point," BuzzFeed News reporter Julia Reinstein tweeted in 2018. "Someone: oh no Jim is dying oh god please help, Me: [rolling up my sleeves] Alexa, play 'Gives You Hell' by The All-American Rejects." NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital's collection of 47 CPR-friendly music includes of a wide variety of genres, artists, and even some absolutely hilarious throwbacks.

"All of these songs are 100 BPM—the right beat to perform CPR. Pick one to remember in case you need to save a life," the hospital wrote in the playlist's description. The creator of the playlist also linked the description to the hospital's CPR training video for those looking to perfect their technique. You can check it out here:

No matter how bad a day you are having, there are certain things that can always put a smile on your face without fail. Finding a forgotten dollar or two in an old pair of pants, running into an old friend out of the blue, videos of cats and dogs being absolute goofballs, and instances of people exhibiting the traits that make us inherently human: compassion and empathy. The r/MadeMeSmile community on Reddit is a space where—as the name suggests—folks all over the world share such posts, videos and stories that made them smile. A couple of days ago, Reddit user u/evedayis shared one such video that is all kinds of heart-melting.

Shared with the caption, "Boy 'Sees' A Firefighter For The First Time," the adorable clip shows a fireman patiently kneeling down and sitting so that a little boy with visual impairment can explore his uniform and gear by touch. "When you are blind so the firefighter lets you explore his uniform and gear," the text overlay on the video reads. "He knows what a firefighter is and does but this is his first time 'seeing' one and now has an idea of what a firefighter looks like." In the video, the child moves around the kneeling fireman, touching different parts of his firefighting suit while the firefighter calmly explains what each of his equipment does.

The adorable exchange between the little boy and the firefighter won many hearts online, both on Reddit and other social media platforms. "This is the best thing I have seen in a long time. I appreciate all involved in making this possible," commented Reddit user steveandlillydog. "The kid now has a more detailed understanding of firefighting gear than I do," wrote u/gadadhoon. "It just hit me how terrifying it must be to encounter a firefighter in an emergency situation if you've never 'seen' one before. This is potentially lifesaving on top of everything else," pointed out u/purplecak.

Reddit user HoldingAces35 provided some more insight into this observation, writing : "So at my station whenever we have kids come visit, we show them the truck, give them helmets and toys, etc and try to establish a really really good rapport over the course of half an hour or so. The gear goes on last. And we put it on piece by piece to gradually let them see the full ensemble. Once we are fully dressed and breathing tank air we talk to them and repeat an activity or two we showed them without any of our gear to demonstrate that we are the same guys. Because at 2 am when they're hiding in their closet with their toys because that's the most comforting place they know amidst fire and smoke, 250lbs of part man part machine crashing into their bedroom is TERRIFYING for kids. We want them to come to us."

The now-viral video was also shared by the Good News Movement on Instagram , where people were equally impressed by the firefighter's kind and thoughtful gesture. "The way the firefighter is patiently explaining each piece of equipment and allowing the time for learning and discovery. Bless them both," wrote one Instagram user. "I'm crying. This is amazing to see. The fireman is a true human being who has a huge heart. Whoever this fireman is I want to thank him for being so amazing. He’s inspired me to be a better person. Thank you," commented another.

Women often bear the brunt of unpaid domestic labor in families, especially when they are stay-at-home parents. Mothers work an average of 14 hours per day, or 98 hours per week, to take care of their children, according to a poll . This is 2.5 times the labor one exerts at a full-time job. The study, which included 2,000 U.S. mothers with kids between the ages of 5 and 12, found that they typically began their days at 6:23 a.m. and concluded them at 8:31 p.m., with just 1.7 hours of free time in between.

On top of that, when a partner constantly complains about the quality of the chores without contributing their share of housework, it can be a point of frequent altercations between couples. A 16-year-old Reddit user recently tried to teach her father a lesson for undermining her stay-at-home mom and shared her confession on the AITA community. The teen shared that she was feeling frustrated with how her dad acts around the house, especially when he demeans her mom and siblings after returning from work. “My dad just gets home at the end of the day and literally complains about everything, like how the carpet isn’t clean or how the food is cold,” the girl wrote .

Image Source: Getty Images/Westend61

She came up with an extensive plot including a suit, black tape and some fine acting to try to portray how his actions looked from the receiver's perspective. "I put together an outfit that looked like a suit and put black tape over my lips to look like a mustache. at 6pm. I went inside the house. Shouted 'I'M HOME!!' then sat next to him in the living room and started kicking my shoes while complaining about the state of the house at the top of my lungs," she described her plan. She even yelled and when her dad asked what was happening, she just repeated a phrase he used against her, "WHAT?! CAN'T A MAN EFFING REST AFTER WORKING LONG HOURS!!"

She then stopped the act and told him that she "was trying to show him what he's like everyday when he comes home from work." After the dad stopped speaking to the teen and told her she "mocked" and "invalidated" him, the teen had doubts. So she visited Reddit to see whether her decision to hold up a mirror to her father's acts was appropriate or if she had gone too far. She also wanted to learn if there were other, more effective ways to get out of this predicament. In this narrative, readers largely supported the daughter, recognizing that the father was in the wrong and that she was wholly justified in criticizing him.

A user commented in support, "This is GENIUS! He didn't hear your words or your mom's words the many times you both told him the issues. Instead, you made him 'watch himself' and people don't like when a mirror is held up to their actions." The user then went on to say that it is not the responsibility of the young child to "help regulate your parents emotions". They added, "If your dad feels bad, that is on him. Your other methods fell on deaf ears, this one appeared to hit home."

Another user commented, saying some people deserve this kind of treatment, "this is absolutely hilarious and well-deserved and sometimes, people need to see how they're behaving reflected back at them to truly understand."

A user proposed a long-term solution for this asking the teen to explain her feelings to her father, while also asking her mother to take a stand against this. "If you can, explain that you didn't want to hurt him; you only wanted him to see how much your family hurts from all of the yellings. Say that you hate his yelling and that while it hurts you to hear it, it hurts more to wonder why your dad is so angry all the time. If that's too much (understandable) then focus on talking to your mom, and ask her why she's accepting and prolonging your exposure to verbal abuse?"

TikTok user Aaron—who goes by the username @i.aaron on the video-sharing platform—recently stirred up a fiery debate about deliverer conduct and tipping culture when he shared how he had to get his breakfast from a tree. In a video that's been viewed more than 610,000 times since being uploaded five days ago, the social media user from Tennessee recounted how he had ordered some breakfast from Chick-fil-A via DoorDash and was informed by his delivery driver that they'd left the order on a tree branch because Aaron had only left them a $1.50 tip.

Image Source: TikTok/i.aaron

Speaking to Bored Panda about the incident and how the internet reacted to his video, Aaron shared that he "couldn't stop laughing" when he realized that his order was up in a tree. "I was super confused at first and had no idea what he [the DoorDash delivery driver] meant. I thought he left it at the back door." He added that while he did appreciate the engagement his video received, he also got some "nasty DMs" from some people who supported the delivery driver's response "and it just spiraled out of hand."

Image Source: TikTok/i.aaron

"I tried saying that the Chick-fil-A was 0.4 miles from my place and I know for a fact I still live in a 'hot zone' or whatever it's called, so it's not like I made the guy drive out of the way. People love to make assumptions online and make judgments based off of those," Aaron added. "I'm sure the guy grabbed my order because it was super close. I think if dashers did a little internal protest and went to Uber or stopped picking up orders, DoorDash would get the hint! Unfortunately, DoorDash pays so little and people still take the job."

Image Source: TikTok/i.aaron

"It's the same situation with serving tables, which I did all through college. It's a gamble to survive off tips, but when you do your job well, you make way better than hourly. DoorDash should allow you to change your tip after the order, or just prompt it once your food is delivered. Tipping before is insane to me, tipping is for providing a service, not people who throw food in trees," he said. Speaking to Newsweek , Aaron revealed that he got a refund and a generic response regarding his dissatisfaction with the deliverer once he got in touch with DoorDash. He also claimed he lowered the amount he previously used to tip after some other bad experiences with DoorDash employees.

Image Source: TikTok/i.aaron

"I had one guy put my food down at my door, take the picture, and then pick it back up to take it with him and he left. Couldn't get a refund on that one," he said, adding that he is "very pro workers' rights." Aaron also stated that he was shocked by the deliverer's behavior and the expectation that everyone should leave large tips for every order. "I literally tipped one of DoorDash's 'recommended' tips and from that comments section, if I'm not tipping at least $10, I deserve what happened. It's just comical," he said. The comments section of Aaron's original video is indeed divided over who is at fault in this particular incident. While some were completely in agreement with the TikTok user, others went as far as to call the deliverer a "hero."

People in the service industry meet all sorts of customers in their line of work. From the extremely respectful to the rude and demanding ones, we've all heard both good and bad stories about employee-staff interactions over the years. The r/MaliciousCompliance Reddit community is a treasure trove of such stories as members often share creative ways in which they've maliciously complied with a difficult customer, co-worker or boss. Reddit user u/WoolliesMudcake did the same recently when they recounted how they dealt with a customer who asked his female co-worker to "get one of the boys" to help him.

"This was a few years ago when I was around 18, I worked at a large chain of automotive parts stores. The store had a roughly equal number of male and female staff and being automotive, the women seemed to get a decent amount of men (and other women) who would ask for 'one of the boys' to help them," they wrote. "I was out the back loading stock onto a trolley to run onto the floor when one of my female coworkers (mind you she's worked here for around 7 years at this point compared to my ~3 months of employment) comes and finds me and asks me to help a customer. I ask why she needs help because she usually knows more than I do, considering how long she's been working here."

"She explains she was standing at the service desk and a guy came up and asked her to 'get one of the boys.' She tried explaining to him that she is more than competent to help him but he insisted that a man needs to help him. So after hearing this, I decide, 'f**k it, I may as well have some fun.' I tell her to follow me back to the desk where he was and to just let me sort it out," u/WoolliesMudcake continued. They went on to share exactly how they and another male co-worker left the customer with no choice but to accept their female peer's help.

"I get to the customer and ask what he needed. He explained what he was after so I kinda just stare with a puzzled look for a moment. Look at the customer and say 'I'm sorry I actually don't know how to help with that one' and turn to my coworker and say 'actually, she's an expert in that field she knows more about that than I do I'm sure she can help you.' He looks annoyed and asks for 'another one of the boys' and on cue one of my other male coworkers who had overheard the entire conversation walks over. The customer looks at him and asks for the same thing again to which he replies 'oh actually she's an expert on that she's probably the best person to ask that question to' before wandering off again. The customer begrudgingly got her help on the matter and walked out without talking to anyone else in the store."

Other members of the r/MaliciousCompliance forum loved how they dealt with the difficult customer and many shared instances from their own life when they had to deal with similar people.

Image Source: Reddit/ MusicalMerlin1973

Image Source: Reddit/ reijasunshine

Jess and Dub McCorkle recently made waves on TikTok when they revealed that they give each of their three kids a quarterly hygiene budget. The couple, who document their family's life on the road in an RV, left social media users divided with this particular revelation as many believed the kids are too young to have this kind of responsibility and others saw the tactic as a great way to teach kids budgeting and real-life situations. "We homeschool our kids on the road, and it’s very important as part of our homeschooling to teach our kids about finances," Jess explains in one video of her 11-year-old daughter Grace shopping.

"When our kids grow up, we want them to be confident in making good financing choices. One thing we want them to know is that it’s important to meet your needs before your wants," she explained. Jess revealed that Grace receives $115 each quarter to spend on personal products that include everything from shampoo and deodorant to press-on-nails and hair ties. The mother-of-three went into a bit more detail about how this system works in another video that features her 9-year-old son shopping for whatever personal care products he wants or needs with the $100 he is allotted every 3 months.

Jess explained that if they notice any of their kids not using their respective hygiene budgets properly to try and pocket more of the money given to them, their hygiene budget will be decreased. "This does not mean that they will not have access to hygiene products," she clarified. "It just means that they will not get the money that's left over at the end, and I will pick out the hygiene products for them. But we have not had this issue with the kids because the money that they receive is significantly more than they actually need. Their budget is so significant, they are buying things like sugar scrub and hair dye. Every single one of the kids always has a significant amount of money left over at the end of the three months. They make a lot of extra money this way and it teaches them a lot about budgeting."

Despite Jess' explanation of how the system works, many social media users were of the opinion that putting young children in charge of their own budgeting is too much responsibility on their shoulders. "I understand this more at a [high school] level but they're lil kids dude let them live," one TikTok user commented. The family responded to this by writing back: "Did you ever consider that the kids may actually enjoy this?" Jess further clarified in another video that the hygiene budget their kids receive is not earned money. It is not part of their allowance or chore money. Instead, it is money that their parents give them outside of what the kids earn in order to purchase the hygiene products they need. "This is money we would have been spending on hygiene products anyway, but the kids just get to choose how the money is spent," she says in the video. "This gives them a better understanding of how much things cost and teaches them about money and how to budget."

A Nashville bartender recently left social media users with a newfound respect for her profession after she shared a glimpse of the sort of unsavory customers she has to deal with. Jemima June—who goes by @jemimajune_ on TikTok—regularly shares videos detailing her various experiences working at a bar on Nashville's popular Broadway street. This month she grabbed more than 18,000 views for one video documenting how she navigated a situation where a customer's card declines. "Just a taste of certain situations you have to handle as a bartender on Broadway in Nashville," the on-screen text on the short clip reads.

In the nearly two-minute video, June attempts to charge a customer for shots he ordered only to find that his card gets declined. When she asks him if he gave her the right card, the man hands her a new one and goes on to take the shots before she gets a chance to swipe the card. When the second card also declines, the bartender tells him: "Well, I need $27 right now because you already took the shots." In the text overlay on the video, she explains that since the bar has something called a "liquor count"—where every drop of liquor needs to be accounted for—if the customer doesn't pay for the drinks they consume, she will have to.

Eventually, the customer tells June that he will fetch his friend to pay for the drinks. However, the bartender explains that she couldn't let him walk away since he was drunk and she couldn't count on him coming back. She then asks the customer for his wallet, stating in the text overlay that she knew he would come back with the money he owed her if she held onto his wallet. "Go get me $27 and I'll give you your wallet back," June tells him while more customers start to line up at the bar. "You're wasting my time, all these people are waiting for drinks."

Fifty-six minutes after June takes the man's wallet, his friend comes to the bar and pays the money she is owed. The viral video resonated deeply with many online with several TikTok users commending the bartender for how she handled the unpleasant situation. "Being a bartender in a busy bar like that seems like the most stressful job ever," wrote one. "Two cards declined for a 27$ payment and he thinks you’re gonna take what out of his wallet??? lint???" another commented. "You handled that so well. Although it’s messed up that the business expects you to cover the costs," wrote yet another TikTok user.

Talking to Daily Dot about the incident in the viral clip, June said: "You would be surprised how many just expect not to pay for their drinks when their card declines. In some cases, customers will offer their phone or wallet as collateral until they can get a card that works. These situations only happen every now and then, Nashville is so fast-paced, normally I don’t interact with customers for more than a minute or two." She also clarified that while the bar she works for doesn't make the workers pay for tabs, she has "worked for other bars that have made us pay for walked out tabs. If I'm providing a service, I expect to be paid." June added that the bar is "really strict on our liquor count. Everything must be counted for and rung in, even our spilled drinks are counted for."

The heatwave in the United States has posed great threats to people's well-being, especially children. Schools are coming up with innovative measures to provide some relief to children from the heat. A school in Atlanta used solar-reflective paint to coat its asphalt playground, providing ease to the children. Back asphalt acts as a heat magnet and contributes significantly to the thermal radiation in cities, known as the urban heat island effect. The southeast United States has seen its hottest decade on record. Georgia has seen three of its warmest years on record since 2016.

The Sae School in Mableton, Georgia wanted to keep its students cool when they were playing outside. So they covered the playground in solar reflective paint that doesn't absorb sunlight.



SAE School usually has a surface air temperature of 120°F on the blacktop playground, despite the mid-September temperature topping 75°F, which is perfect weather for sports. It started with a group of students conducting an experiment by measuring the surface temperature of the school’s blacktop parking lot, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . They compared it to a parking lot that was painted with a special reflective coating with digital thermometers provided by the GAF.

The students found out that the black asphalt was 12 degrees hotter than the section with the special coat. Paris Howard, 13, a student at the school said, "It’s been really cool to find out, like, the different temperatures you see different days. It’s definitely made me think more in depth of how our climate is changing." The school made the project a learning experience and students "were able to see the temperature difference and graph that,” says Scott Starowicz, SAE’s cofounder and CFO.

Due to the findings of this experiment, the school’s basketball court and playground were painted with the same reflective coating created by StreetBond, according to Good News Network . SAE students were even engaged in the design of the paint job; they submitted drawings and voted for a winner, utilizing the school's blue hues and dragon footprints from the school's mascot. The initiative was sponsored by GAF of New Jersey, owned by Standard Industries, which makes the coating that, according to the business, reflects UV and infrared rays as well as heat without glare.

The playground is now 12 degrees fahrenheit cooler, which has helped the kids engage in outdoor activities during recess. Students' young bodies are especially sensitive to Atlanta's more regular days of high heat. Shannan Tilson, co-founder and director of operations at the school spoke to Fast Company . She said, "Is it still hot? Yes. But is it as hot as it was? Absolutely not. I don’t feel like I’m in an oven."

Scott Starowicz, the school's co-founder and chief financial officer, believes the lessons of this experience will spread across the community. He said, "My hope is that other schools do it as well and follow our lead. It is a small project, but we’re educating the next generation."

Climate change is especially pertinent to SAE's student population, which is 94% minority, according to Starowicz. Racial and ethnic minorities are especially sensitive to the detrimental effects of climate change, including excessive heat.

Eliot Wall, general manager of StreetBond GAF, said that their company has worked with 130 schools across the country. He added, "We found elsewhere through research that the vibrant colors and actually the surface being cooler encourages kids to play more. It has a positive impact on, obviously, activity and fitness, which then leads to better behavior in class."