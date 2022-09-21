ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

14-year-old hit, killed by SUV while trying to catch dog in McClain County

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6HtE_0i4F2ipW00

McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 14-year-old girl trying to catch a dog died after an SUV struck her Tuesday night on a highway in Dibble, south of Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the teenager ran onto State Highway 76 at 214th Street around 9:25 p.m. when a Lincoln Navigator hit her. OHP officials said the girl was trying to catch a dog.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the victim’s name because of her age.

“Prayers for the families involved. They will need the (community’s) support and love,” Dibble Fire Department officials posted to social media.

Dibble Fire Department officials closed the highway for several hours overnight. It has since reopened.

The people in the SUV were not injured.

“The motorist wasn’t doing anything wrong. The child was trying to corral the dog,” Trooper Eric Foster said. “So, it was very unfortunate for everyone – the family involved and then also the people that were driving.”

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

