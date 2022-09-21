ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Top seeds Badosa and Garcia ousted at Pan Pacific Open

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Yx88_0i4F29DS00
1 of 8

TOKYO (AP) — Top seed Paula Badosa, second seed Caroline Garcia and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina were knocked out of the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday.

Badosa was overwhelmed by Qinwen Zheng, the 19-year-old rapid improver from China, 6-3, 6-2. Qinwen won 10 of the last 12 games, playing fearlessly on Badosa’s serve to break her four times.

“It’s not a surprise, I always knew I had the level, I just had to make it,” Qinwen said after her first completed top-10 win.

Qinwen’s third quarterfinal of the year will be against Claire Liu, who beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1.

Garcia was upset by another Chinese in the second round, Zhang Shuai, who prevailed 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in 2 1/2 hours.

Garcia broke Zhang in the opening game and won the set with her 10th ace. But despite serving 27 aces — beating Qinwen’s mark of 21 in a match for best on tour this year — Garcia couldn’t hold her form and Zhang used her speed and precision to take the second set.

Zhang said her many years of playing and training in Japan paid off.

“I was trying to stay calm. I told myself in the tough moments how I never lose on this court so today I will win,” she said. “This is my home tournament so that gave me a lot of motivation. Everything is positive here and that’s why I played really well.”

Rybakina was coming off losing a three-set final in Slovenia last weekend but struggled to find any rhythm against an in-form Liudmila Samsanova, who won their tournament opener 6-2, 6-4.

Samsonova won two tournaments in August and reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open, and was calmly efficient in Tokyo.

“I’m incredibly happy about this match,” she said. “It’s always tough to play Elena. She’s a big champion now so I was prepared for a big fight. Last month was very positive for me. Winning a tournament I have more confidence, but I have to stay focused.”

She faces China’s Xinyu Wang in the second round.

Third-seeded Garbine Muguruza avoided the upsets after a first-round bye by cruising past Greek qualifier Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open with abdominal pain

Naomi Osaka's title defense at her home Pan Pacific Open ended Thursday when the former world No. 1 withdrew ahead of her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to abdominal pain. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic awaiting word on Australian Open

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. “It’s really not in my hands right now,” Djokovic said Thursday at the Laver Cup. “So I’m hoping I will get some positive news.” Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam champion — a total that stands second among men, behind only Rafael Nadal’s 22 and one ahead of Roger Federer’s 20 — and he has won a record nine of those trophies at Melbourne Park. But he was deported from Australia last January after a 10-day legal saga that culminated with his visa being revoked; he originally was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open.
TENNIS
CBS Sports

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Toray Pan Pacific Open with illness

Defending champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open ahead of her second-round match due to illness. This was the latest setback of a difficult season for her. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's an honor...
SPORTS
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pan Pacific Open#Us Open#Pacific#Chinese
Daily Mail

Frustrated top seed Daniil Medvedev mocks fans as he appears to make a monkey gesture to the crowd at Moselle Open during massive upset defeat by World No 284 Stan Wawrinka

Russian tennis player and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday. Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring

Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match

LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Retiring Roger Federer eyes fitting farewell alongside Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup

Roger Federer will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with a doubles match in London on Friday night – and he hopes it will be alongside Rafael Nadal.Federer, the 20-time grand-slam champion and arguably the greatest male player of all time, announced last week that he will retire after competing at the Laver Cup.Having admitted defeat in his ongoing battle with a knee injury, the 41-year-old will play one final doubles match at the Ryder Cup-style team competition at the 02.And he offered up a tantalising prospect for tennis fans across the world, one last hurrah with his...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer helps Andy Murray identify notable London landmark ahead of Laver Cup

Brit tennis star Andy Murray was given a lesson in local London architecture ahead of the Laver Cup - by Swiss-born Roger Federer.The pair, along with a host of other big names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, are in the city ahead of the Laver Cup starting on Friday at the O2.Federer has announced his retirement ahead of the tournament, which will be his last as a touring professional after two decades at the top of the game.And his talents are clearly not just limited to on the court, as he pointed out The Shard to a confused...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Giron, Nakashima advance to semifinals of San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former UCLA standout Marcos Giron and local favorite Brandon Nakashima won their quarterfinal matches Friday to advance in the San Diego Open ATP 250. Nakashima, 21, continued to take advantage of home-court advantage at Barnes Stadium, where he defeated 75th-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. It marked his second win over the Colombian in 2022, having also prevailed earlier this summer en route to a career-best Round-of-16 showing at Wimbledon. “It was super difficult today. Daniel is a great player. He makes you work hard for every point, so I knew it was going to be a tough battle no matter the score,” Nakashima said. “Luckily, I was able to hold serve in the third set and close it out.” Nakashima’s semifinal opponent will be the surging Christopher O’Connell of Australia. O’Connell, ranked No. 130, stunned second-seeded Jenson Brooksby of Sacramento, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, to reach his first-ever ATP Tour semifinal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
TENNIS
Reuters

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz

Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
SPORTS
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes Paints AMG GT 4-Door Tennis-Ball Yellow to Honor Roger Federer

Mercedes has created a special one-off AMG GT 4-Door to honor tennis player Roger Federer's retirement. The special model is a GT63 S E-Performance hybrid that's painted in tennis-ball yellow. Federer will play his last match today at the Laver Cup, a team competition held in London. Mercedes offers a...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy