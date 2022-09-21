Trump-backed GOP pick for Michigan AG has been a vocal supporter of election lies. Emails show just how far he's gone for the cause. Months after Joe Biden's 2020 victory over Donald Trump in Michigan had been certified, and confirmed by audits and voting reviews, a clerk in rural Barry County received an unusual and confusing request from Matthew DePerno, an attorney in Kalamazoo.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO