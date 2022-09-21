Read full article on original website
San Angelo Police: No Shooting, No Injuries at Lake View High School
SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Police Department has released more information regarding the social media threat that locked down Lake View High School Thursday. Around 11:00 a.m. today, Lake View High School went into lockdown after a shooting threat was made on Snapchat. The San Angelo Police Department has released the following information. On September 22, 2022 around 10:43 a.m., San Angelo police officers were dispatched to Lake View High School in reference to a social media threat regarding a possible school shooting. Multiple officers quickly responded to Lake View and began to secure…
Health Officials Report Covid-19 Infections as Monkey Pox Inches Closer to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – Covid-19 continues to be detected in a small number of people in San Angelo on a daily basis as the flu season begins and Monkey Pox has been confirmed in Abilene and the Permian Basin. Weekly COVID-19 report: 9.17.22-9.23.22. Total cases over last seven days: 202.
SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School
MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County Sheriff Carl L. Squyres said law enforcement in Miles has already acted. He said the suspects responsible for the threat have been either contacted or detained. Witnesses reported to us that there was a large presence of law enforcement, including Runnels County Sheriff’s Deputies and DPS, at the school this morning. “…
Black Man Subject of Police Department's Weekly Wanted Program
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon is the subject of this week's San Angelo Police Department Wanted Wednesday. According to a social media post by the San Angelo Police Department, "On this week's "Wanted Wednesday" we would like to highlight Bronshae Lewis. Mr. Lewis currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and any information regarding his whereabouts is greatly appreciated." Lewis is described as a black male, 6' tall, weighing 165 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. If you recognize this person or…
Dangerous Armed Drug Dealer Captured in North San Angelo Thursday
SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday on a residence located in north San Angelo. Deputies with the Special Operations Group, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division executed the warrant in the unit block of West 37th Street. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during the search. The suspected party, Luis Aguilera-Abarca, 20 years of age, was not on scene at the time of the search warrant. However, he was located and arrested during a subsequent traffic stop, which occurred…
Assault, Public Intoxication & Fraud Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests including the following: Steven Shields was arrested for…
Scores: Texas High School Football Week 5
SAN ANGELO, TX — This is week 5 of Texas High School Football. San Angelo Central hosts the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs while Lake View travels to Levelland. See all of the scores here.
City Manager May Walk Away from ‘No Kill’ Animal Shelter Policy
SAN ANGELO, TX — City of San Angelo Manager Daniel Valenzuela addressed the ongoing crisis at the animal shelter this week. He has proposed walking away from the “No Kill” shelter process that was in place up and until the crisis this month. There are too many animals at the shelter.
BOOKING REPORT: All Suspects Are Innocent Until Proven Guilty
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 18 arrests including the following: Lauren Elizondo was arrested for…
DETAILS: District Play is Right Around the Corner as Week 5 of High School Football is Here!
SAN ANGELO- Week 5 of Texas High School Football is here and some teams are playing their last game before district competition starts! Week 5 is potentially a really good week for San Angelo football as the Bobcats have a chance to win their homecoming and the Lake View Chiefs have a chance to go 4-1. Miles and Ozona play their last pre-district game and can Permian will look to stay perfect against Abilene Cooper. Also, Sterling City plays their district opener against the Iraan Braves! ABILENE WYLIE (2-2) at SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (2-2) The Bobcats play their homecoming game against the…
WATCH: Relive the Bobcat's Unbelievable Homecoming Win Against the Wylie Bulldogs!
SAN ANGELO – The Central Bobcats were in a shootout with the Wylie Bulldogs Friday night and pulled off a miraculous play to win homecoming at San Angelo Stadium. Re-watch highlights from the Bobcat victory over the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs. Inside the final two minutes, Wylie quarterback KJ Long scored a rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead 61-57. In the closing seconds, the Bobcats would have a great kickoff return and with three seconds to go in the game, quarterback Tyler Hill escapes from a pack of Dogs, reverses field and finds Ben Imler, who catches the long pass, runs across the field, and crosses the end zone with no time left on the clock for the win 63-61.
San Angelo’s Most Explosive Football Game of the Decade
SAN ANGELO, TX — Explosive offensive prowess with no hint of defensive dominance defined the San Angelo Central Bobcats’ homecoming night. After a back and forth contest where both teams’ offenses looked unstoppable, the Bobcats snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat. Tyler Hill connected with Ben Imler as time expired with a hail mary pass to finally bury the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs 63-61. The San Angelo Central Bobcats (3-2) hosted the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs (2-3) for San Angelo’s homecoming Friday night, Sept. 23, at San Angelo Stadium, at 7 p.m. Quarterback Tyler Hill and the running back quartet of Tyree Brawley, Aiden Barron, Jaedyn Gipson, and Jayvion Robinson absolutely buried the Bulldogs’ defense. Racking up more than 400 yards on the ground alone, the Bobcats’ offense looked poised to close out non-district play with a victory.
