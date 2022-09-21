Read full article on original website
SHIRLEY MARIE ALLEN BALINT, 92
Shirley Marie Allen Balint, 92 of Indiana, passed away on September 23 2022, at Bethany Place Residence Care Center in Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 5, 1930, in Sharon, Shirley was raised by mother Hazel Lowman and stepfather Paul Lowman, along with father Edward Allen. Shirley...
G. BRUCE JENKINS, 90
G. Bruce Jenkins, 90, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Indiana, PA. He was born in Bradenville, PA, on March 13, 1932, to the late Robert L. and Rachel M. (Hill) Jenkins. He was a remarkable man—filled with generosity, a tireless work ethic, empathy, optimism, and integrity. He was a role model for us all, and the world is a better place because of him.
NO INJURIES IN CRASH LAST SATURDAY
No injuries were reported in a crash in White Township that happened last Saturday morning. State Police say the crash happened at 10:17 AM on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Erin McGrath of Indiana was driving her car out of a parking lot to make a left turn onto Oakland Avenue. She did not check to see if she would be clear in making the turn, and Collided with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Arcadia. 59-year-old Richard Canton of Indiana was also in the other car. He also escaped injury.
INDIANA COUNTY JAIL SUSPENDS VISITATION
The Indiana County Jail has announced that visitation at the facility has been suspended. According to an announcement on the jail’s Facebook page, visitation at the county lockup has been suspended until October 5th. People are encouraged to check back with the Facebook page or call to see if visitation has opened for the weekend of October 8th.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON WEDNESDAY CRASH
Indiana Borough Police released information on a crash that happened yesterday within the borough. Officers say they were called to the 100 block of North 4th Street around 7:15 yesterday morning for an accident involving two cars. They say 34-year-old Joshua King of Greensburg was in his blue Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he was struck by a green Chevy Silverado driven by an unnamed juvenile.
FIRE REPORTED IN COAL SILO AT CONEMAUGH POWER PLANT COAL YARD
Fire crews from Indiana and Westmoreland Counties were dispatched last night for a reported structure fire in West Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 said the call went out at 6:15 PM for the incident on Power Plant Road. Clyde, Armagh-East Wheatfield, Black Lick, Fairfield, Bolivar and New Florence fire departments were dispatched at the time, along with Citizens Ambulance and the Indiana County HAZMAT team. The fire was reported in a coal silo at the Conemaugh Power Plant Coal Yard.
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT
Blairsville Borough Police have released details about a motorcycle accident that happened at 7:30 PM at the Sheetz on Market Street. Police say that 22-year-old Richard Malarkey was driving the motorcycle west on North Walnut Street and pulled into the Sheetz parking lot, but swerved to avoid hitting a car that was backing out of a parking spot. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the lot. During the investigation, it was discovered that the motorcycle was not registered and that Malarkey’s license was suspended for DUI. Malarkey was life-flighted to Forbes Regional Medical Center in Latrobe for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET WEDNESDAY
Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 yesterday. Homer City fire and police departments were dispatched at 4:33 PM to a location on East Church Street to help EMT’s on scene. Tunnelton fire department, state police and Lifestat...
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON THURSDAY
At least one person had possible injuries in a crash yesterday in Black Lick Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched crews from the Black Lick, Blairsville and Aultman fire departments, Citizens Ambulance and State Police for the reported vehicle accident at 3:12 Thursday afternoon. Black Lick Fire Officials confirmed at least two cars were involved in the crash on Route 286 near Mill Street. State police have not released any details on this crash yet.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE TONIGHT FOR RIVER VALLEY HOMECOMING PARADE IN BLAIRSVILLE
There will be some traffic changes in downtown Blairsville this afternoon as the River Valley Panthers get ready for Homecoming. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed that River Valley School District will host its annual homecoming parade through Downtown Blairsville this evening at 6:00 PM. The parade will start at the Diamond and head up Market Street, before coming to an end along Grandview Avenue at Ernie Widmar Stadium.
WEEK FIVE HAS INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
The halfway point of the high school football regular season arrives tonight with four games on our Renda Broadcasting stations, and two of them on Renda Digital TV. On WCCS, Homer-Center comes into its game with undefeated Northern Cambria with the Wildcats looking to stop a two-game slide. Homer-Center coach...
18TH ANNUAL “LOVE OF LIFE” CAMPAIGN KICKS OFF WITH IN-PERSON AFFAIR
For the first time since 2019, an in-person gathering was held to kick off the Indiana Healthcare Foundation’s Love of Life Campaign to raise money for breast cancer treatment at Indiana Regional Medical Center and it’s related facilities. (Left to Right: IRMC Board Chairman Nathan Kovalchick, event host...
LENGTHY DECLINE IN NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE COMES TO AN END
The lengthy streak of daily decreases in the average cost of gas across the country has come to an end. Triple-A reports that today’s national average is $3.68 a gallon, which is an increase of a penny from earlier this week, marking the first time the national average has gone up since mid-June. At that point, gas price averages were over $5.00 a gallon across the nation. Experts say that there are still many factors that are affecting the global cost of oil, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, Covid-19, economic recession and hurricane season. Fewer drivers filling up has helped to keep prices down and most of the country that had used more expensive summer blends of gasoline have switched over to the winter blends.
PENNS MANOR EMERGES FROM WEEK 5 AS ONLY UNDEFEATED HERITAGE TEAM
Two teams – Penns Manor and Northern Cambria – entered Week 5 of the Heritage Conference football season undefeated, but only one still boasted an unblemished record Friday night after the Comets’ defeat of West Shamokin and the Colts’ loss to Homer-Center. Penns Manor routed the...
DRUG SENTENCINGS TO BE HELD TODAY IN COUNTY COURT
A woman who was arrested as part of a 2019 drug sweep will be sentenced today. 46-year old Tammy Francine Ressler of Vintondale will be in court for the hearing at 8:30 this morning. She pleaded guilty in August of this year to a lone charge of possession of a controlled substance, while charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication were not prosecuted. The incident goes back to February of this year. She had been previously implicated in “operation one-pot”, a drug sweep conducted by state police in May of 2019.
FETTERMAN CAMPAIGN STOPS BY INDIANA COUNTY
The campaign trail picked back up for one candidate for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, and his first stop was in Indiana County. Democratic nominee and Lt. Governor John Fetterman met more than 450 supporters at the KCAC last night for a rally and he talked about different topics, such as abortion rights, his battle with republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, and his health status after suffering a stroke before the primary election.
OFFICIAL: CRAIG CAREY ANNOUNCED AS INTERIM IUP WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH
INDIANA, Pa. –– Craig Carey, an assistant coach at Division I West Virginia, has been named the interim head coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Carey replaces Tom McConnell, the winningest coach in program history, who retired in July after nine seasons and 197 wins. “I’m extremely excited...
POLICE REPORTS: UNDERAGE DRINKING, DRUGS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
One man was cited for underage drinking following an incident on Sunday. Indiana Borough Police say they were traveling along the 700 block of Wayne Avenue shortly after 1:30 Sunday morning when the saw a man laying on the ground. The man, later identified as 18-year-old Brandon Gates, was unable to speak due to his level of intoxication, which prompted Citizens Ambulance Service to assist Indiana Borough officers at the time.
REPORT: IUP TO NAME WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH
IUP is set to name a new women’s basketball coach. IUP will start its season with an exhibition game at Division I power Duke on November 5th.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WARNS PUBLIC OF FAKE EMAIL
Officials with the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce are warning the public of a fake email going around the area. They say an email is circulating saying it is coming from the Chamber of Commerce and it is asking recipients to open an attachment. They have not disclosed what the attachment is but they say it is not from the Chamber, and to not open either the email or the attachment.
